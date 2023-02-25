G20 countries must tackle global debt, says PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that unsustainable levels of debt threatened many countries around the world and that G-20 countries, as well as multilateral institutions, needed to find solutions to this problem. “The financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels. Trust in international financial institutions has been eroded. This is partly because they have been slow to reform. It is now up to you, the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems, to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. It is not an easy task,” Modi said while addressing the G-20 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) virtually. “Even though the world population has passed 8 billion, progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals seems to be slowing down. We must work collectively to strengthen multilateral development banks to tackle global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels,” Modi said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, co-chairs of the FMCBG meeting, also delivered their opening remarks. They too pointed to the global debt burden and Sitharaman asked for advice from G-20 member countries on multilateral coordination to manage the problem. Addressing the FMCBG meeting, Modi said the global economy was still suffering from the aftermath of the pandemic and wide-ranging geopolitical tensions. Modi expressed hope that participants would take inspiration from the dynamism of India’s economy. “Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future. We hope you will be able to bring the same positive spirit to the global economy. ALSO READ: FM highlights growing debt vulnerabilities in developing countries at G20 “I would like to insist that your discussions focus on the world’s most vulnerable citizens. Only by creating an inclusive agenda will global economic leadership regain the trust of the world,” he said. Modi urged G-20 members to explore and harness the power of technology while developing standards to regulate its possible risk of destabilization and misuse in digital finance. The Prime Minister noted that India has created a highly secure, reliable and efficient public digital infrastructure in its digital payments ecosystem over the past few years. “Our digital payments ecosystem was developed as a free public good. Examples like the UPI can also be models for many other countries. We would be happy to share our experience with the world and the G20 can be a vehicle for that,” he said. Sitharaman told his counterparts that the G20 could transform lives around the world by leveraging members’ complementary strengths while respecting countries’ needs and circumstances. It can be an incubator for new ideas and a forum to listen to voices from the “global South”, she said. Das, meanwhile, called on the G20 countries to resolutely address the challenges, such as threats to financial stability and over-indebtedness facing the global economy. Das said that although the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months, and there is now greater optimism that the world could avoid a deep recession and experience only slow growth or recession softer, there were uncertainties. “Together, we must resolutely address the challenges we face, including those that are medium to long-term in nature such as the threat to financial stability, over-indebtedness, climate finance, global trade fractures and tensions. on global value chains. We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a path of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth,” Das said.

