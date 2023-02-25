Trump News Today: Trump suspected of classified papers game in Mar-a-Lago investigation as Greene targets Ukraine





Trump accuses government of ‘indifference’ and ‘betrayal’ of Ohio community

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

The US Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the contents and movements of a box that showed up at Donald Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago late last year, a case that was allegedly at the center of an investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former presidents. poor management of classified documents.

Federal investigators suspect Mr. Trump or his associates of playing a board game with sensitive documents, according to CNN.

The former president has meanwhile lambasted Emily Kohrs, the chairwoman of the special grand jury in Georgia that investigated his attempts at election subversion, accusing her on her Truth Social account of going on a rampage in the media as part of a strictly political pursuit of the greatest witch hunt. of all time and dismissing his interview tour as ridiculous.

On the anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the former president claimed ending the war required a meeting with the two leaders to roll some heads, while his ally Marjorie Taylor Greene said demanded a congressional audit of US spending to support Ukraine.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, said ending the war requires telling Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky things they won’t want to hear.

HighlightsView latest update 1677297605

With less than two years to go before American voters decide who will be President of the United States from January 2025 to January 2029, former Republican government officials are starting to fight to position themselves in the coming fight for power. 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

As the 2024 campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know:

Who is running for president in 2024?

With less than two years left before American voters decide who will be President of the United States from January 2025 to January 2029, former Republican government officials are beginning to vie for the post in the coming fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, when at least one prominent Democrat (California Governor Gavin Newsom) has reportedly pledged not to challenge President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.

Alex Woodward25 February 2023 04:00

1677294005ICYMI: Trump accused of shell game with classified documents after box moved

Justice Department investigators are reportedly examining whether Trump and at least one of his longtime aides could have prevented the discovery of a box containing documents bearing classification marks during the FBI’s latest search of his Mar- a-Lago.

Alex Woodward25 February 2023 03:00

1677290405The phone call from Georgia that could bring down Trump: I need 11,000 votes. Leave me alone

A special grand jury investigation into Trump’s attempts to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election reportedly focused on his appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom then-President Trump urged to find enough votes for him to overturn his loss in the state.

Alex Woodward25 February 2023 02:00

1677286832Praise of evil Putin, attacks on aid and pillar of the 2024 campaign: why Trump’s comments on Ukraine matter

On the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Donald Trump showed his admiration for Vladimir Putin. A year later, the former president is refining his attacks on the Biden administrations’ Ukraine policy as he prepares for 2024.

The Independents Richard Hall reports:

What Trump said about Ukraine and why it matters

On the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Donald Trump showed his admiration for Vladimir Putin. A year later, the former president is refining his attacks on the Biden administrations’ Ukraine policy as he prepares for 2024, writes Richard Hall

Alex Woodward25 February 2023 01:00

1677283232The other enemy of Ukraine: American Republicans

Over the past year, the Republican posture vis-à-vis Ukraine has changed radically. On March 2, 2022, only three House Republicans voted against a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and for Russia to withdraw all troops from Ukraine. Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked foray, Congress included $13.6 billion in aid in its omnibus spending bill to support Ukraine and only 69 Republicans voted against it.

As Republicans enter their second month in control of the House of Representatives and the 2024 primary process gets underway in earnest, parties divided over support for U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine’s defense will be on full display. voters and the international community.

The Independents Eric Garcia reports:

Alex Woodward25 February 2023 00:00

1677279608What is a special grand jury?

Public comments and media interviews by the chairman of a special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to infer Georgia election results raised some eyebrows this week after she discussed a process that is usually hidden in secrecy, and which could result in the first-ever criminal indictment against a former president.

But a special grand jury is different from a regular grand jury, and it’s an investigative tool that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis chose to help assess the facts of the case.

Your questions, answers:

Alex Woodward24 February 2023 23:00

1677276008Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who could bring down Trump?

A damning phone call between Donald Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger was published by The Washington Post late on the night of January 3, 2021.

Hours later, Fani Willis would enter his first day on the job as district attorney for Fulton County, an office now leading a criminal investigation into the former president, with the phone call serving as central evidence against him.

The district attorney with a long history of targeting organized crime now has the former president in his sights.

Alex Woodward24 February 2023 22:00

1677272408Why Trump’s phone call to overturn Georgia election results was so damaging

A Grand Jury in Fulton County, Georgia has recommended multiple criminal charges following an investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The Independents John Bowden examines why the call was so damaging to Trump and the bogus allegations of voter fraud that fueled his attempts to cling to power and his 2024 campaign:

Alex Woodward24 February 2023 21:00

1677271770Trump wants to bang some heads and tell Putin and Zelensky things they won’t hear to end the war in Ukraine

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine, Donald Trump claimed that ending the war meant getting people into a room to roll heads.

He also said Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky needed to hear things neither leader wanted to hear.

You gotta get people into a room, you gotta roll some heads, he said during an appearance on right-wing personality Glenn Becks’ radio show on Friday. It would mean saying things to Putin, saying things to Zelensky that they won’t want to hear.

He also repeated his claim that the war would not have happened if he had been in power with no chance of it happening and the world heading towards World War III.

This is something that will happen, he said.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 24, 2023, 8:49 p.m.

1677271428Marjorie Taylor Greene wants congressional audit of US spending in Ukraine

Far-right MP Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on the Tucker Carlsons Fox News program on Thursday that she would reintroduce a resolution to audit all spending on the war in Ukraine on her first birthday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby rejected the resolution, saying there was no indication that any of the resources or weapons and capabilities provided to Ukraine had been misused, stolen, sold on the black market or captured by Russia.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 24, 2023, 8:43 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-ohio-marjorie-taylor-greene-b2289228.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos