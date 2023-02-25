Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Had cried, finally Balikpapan primary students can meet the president





A number of Primary School (SD) children lined up waiting for the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo at Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport, Balikpapan City , East Kalimantan, on Friday (24/02/2023). They waited for the President and Mrs. Iriana to arrive to meet and take pictures together. Upon arriving at the tarmac, the President and Ms. Iriana immediately approached the line of children and took a picture with them. Reisya, one of the primary school students standing in line, was known to have cried because she was unable to meet and see the president during the president’s first working visit to East Kalimantan province on Wednesday (22/02/2023). Why are you crying? asked the president. Want to meet you, replied Reisya. Reisya is a 2nd year student at SDN 015 South Balikpapan. On Wednesday (2/22/2023), he waited 3 hours to see the President and Ms Iriana from the side of the road. But at that time, the window of the car in which the president was was not open. The car windows won’t open, that’s the story. After finally being able to meet and take photos with the president and Ms. Iriana, Reisya felt both happy and nervous. My heart immediately skipped a beat, Reisya explained. As well as meeting and taking photos together, the children also received gifts from the President and Ms Iriana in the form of books and bags containing children’s medicines and vitamins. After that, the President and Mrs. Iriana boarded the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 and then took off for Jakarta at around 10:40 a.m. WITA. ATR Minister/Head of BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, Head of IKN Authority Bambang Susantono, Deputy Head of IKN Authority Dhony Rahajoe and East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor appeared to witness the departure of the President and Mrs Iriana . (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

