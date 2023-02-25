



Volodymyr said he planned to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping follow beijing proposals to end the current war.



In a 12-point article released by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Friday as the war marked one year, China said dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis, adding that he "will continue to play a constructive role in this regard". Kyiv, Ukrainian Presidentsaid he planned to meet his Chinese counterpartfollowproposals to end the current war.In a 12-point article released by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Friday as the war marked one year,said dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis, adding that he "will continue to play a constructive role in this regard". The newspaper called for a resumption of peace talks between the two warring parties, an end to unilateral sanctions and underlined its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons. "All parties should help Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible, in order to gradually deescalate the situation and eventually achieve a comprehensive ceasefire," he said. he added. In response, Zelensky said China's proposal signaled that it was involved in the search for peace. "I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia," said the president quoted by the BBC. He liked the fact that China started talking about Ukraine, and considers it "very good". But the question remains, what is behind these words, what actions will follow them, reports Ukrayinska Pravda. The President also reacted positively to the People's Republic of China regarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In general, according to the president, the fact that China's so-called "peace plan" includes respect for international territorial law and "some security things" already makes it possible to work with this country. "Our task is to bring everyone together to isolate someone," he added. Meanwhile, Russia welcomed the proposals, saying "we share Beijing's views". Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing was considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia – a claim strongly denied by Beijing. On Friday, US media again reported that the Chinese government was considering sending drones and artillery shells to Moscow. Asked about the Chinese plan, the American president Joe Biden told ABC News on Friday: "(Russian President Vladimir) Cheese fries applaud him, so how could that be good? "I haven't seen anything in the plan that would indicate there is anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia." The development comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Moscow, where he met with President Putin and the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Wednesday. After the talks, Wang was quoted by China's official Xinhua news agency as saying Beijing was ready to "deepen political trust" and "strengthen strategic coordination" with Moscow.

