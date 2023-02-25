Politics
On Caste Survey, Akhilesh Yadav’s IMP Question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath | India News
Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Chairman Akhilesh Yadav on Friday sought the position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the caste inquiry in the state.
The former UP chief minister raised the issue during a visit to Noida, a day after MPs from the Samajwadi party halted the work of the state assembly following their request to conduct a survey of caste in the state on the model of Bihar rejected by the government.
Responding to the opposition’s request, the government led by Yogi Adityanath replied in the negative, saying that carrying out the census was within the competence of the Centre.
“BJP is a very smart party. BJP is putting forward its leaders to whom it has given nothing. What is the response of the prime minister and the chief minister (of the UP) on the caste survey, that’s the big question. That’s not a question that small leaders can answer, that’s a question of politics,” Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a party event here.
He recalled that when the UPA was in power in the Center, leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Laloo Prasad Yadav and several from South India approached the Congress for a caste inquiry.
“It’s another matter that Congress first denied the request. It granted the request later but did not release the statistics,” Yadav said.
Party leader Samajwadi has alleged that those fleeing the caste survey are the same people who are in favor of “outsourcing and privatization”.
Going further, Yadav said that many conscious people from different walks of society have come out in favor of the caste survey, noting that the development of policies, the deployment of programs, initiatives and installations to the public is not possible without it.
“If the BJP really believes in its slogan Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, then it will have to assure all communities that they will be connected to all projects,” he said.
The census is about to be carried out and it is the responsibility of the BJP to ensure that the caste survey is also carried out, the former CM said, adding that his party said that whenever it had the chance, he would see to it that it was done.
