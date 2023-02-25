Jokowi inaugurated tomorrow, Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II temporarily closed









SO – Section II of the Semarang-Demak toll road will be inaugurated tomorrow. The inauguration is expected to be performed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Public Relations of PT PP Tol Semarang Demak, Robby Sumarna has confirmed the agenda for the inauguration of Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II by President Jokowi on Saturday (24/2). In preparation for the inauguration, the 16.1 kilometer long toll road will be temporarily closed from Friday (24/2) 2:00 p.m. WIB to Saturday (25/2) 10:00 p.m. WIB. Information about the closure was also shared through Semarang-Demak PP Toll Road’s Instagram account. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Yes, (closing before the inauguration by the president),” said Robby when contacted detikJatengFriday (2/24/2023). Of note, work on Semarang Demak Toll Road Section II has been completed. This toll road stretches from Sidogemah Toll Gate, Sayung to Kadilangu, Demak. Meanwhile, Section I of the 10 kilometer toll road from Sayung, Demak to Kaligawe, Semarang has not been completed. Regarding President Jokowi’s plan to inaugurate this site, Korem 073/Makutarama organized a rally for preparatory security troops for President Joko Widodo’s working visit which is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday (25/2). This gathering was held at the parking lot of the PPSD office at Semarang-Demak Toll Road, Sidogemah Village, Sayung District, Demak Regency. Korem 073 / Makutarama Colonel Inf Purnomosidi as Dansub Satgas Pamwil indicated that the security readiness ceremony this time was an integrated gathering involving related elements. “For the duties of each security member, later the Dansub working group will further explain the tasks and responsibilities of each security member, because yesterday it was discussed at the technical coordination meeting,” Purnomosidi said. The rally was attended by Kodim 0716/Demak personnel, Kodim 0719/ Jepara personnel, Demak police personnel, Yonkav 2/TC personnel, Yon 400/Raider personnel, Yon Zipur, Denpom 3/IV Salatiga, the Intel Dam IV/Diponegoro staff, 073 Rem Intel/Makutarama team and Demak Police Intelligence. Watch the video “Teten Godok Revisions to the Cooperatives Act, alluding to savings and credit cooperatives“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(Follow me)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/bisnis/d-6586979/diresmikan-jokowi-besok-tol-semarang-demak-seksi-ii-ditutup-sementara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos