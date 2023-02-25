Boris Johnson: Seven months after leaving office, Britain is still reeling from the ex-PM



London

CNN

—



Seven months after he announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson’s shadow still hangs over the ruling Conservative Party.

Despite being forced out of office in disgrace and presiding over a massive decline in support for himself and his party, Johnson still tries to influence government policy. His supporters say his interventions are the last hopes of the Tories to save the party from decimation in the next election. His critics think he does more than undermine Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunakbut, by reminding voters of his existence, many of whom are unpopular, he harms his party’s electoral prospects.

A brief recap: Johnson was forced to resign after multiple ethical scandals made his position untenable. The straw that broke the camel’s back came for Johnson after allegations emerged that his deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, had sexually harassed party members while drunk. Johnson hired Pincher despite being aware of rumors about his conduct.

Johnson has spent much of the past week leaving Westminster guessing whether or not he will come out publicly against Sunak as he tries to broker a deal with the European Union to settle part of the deal on the Brexit of 2019. It should be noted that Johnson himself negotiated and signed this deal, calling it oven-ready during his election campaign that same year.

The part of the deal that causes all the trouble is the Northern Ireland Protocol, an arrangement that theoretically prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland, which left the EU along with the rest of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU Member State. Both sides agree that a border should not exist for fear of causing tension and violence. Northern Ireland has been largely peaceful since a 1998 agreement ended the three-decade Troubles, in which more than 3,500 people were killed.

The UK has not fully implemented the protocol, fearing it will damage trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Pro-British Northern Irish Unionists say the protocol cuts the province off from the rest of the UK, while hardline English Brexiteers believe the protocol and any deal Sunak might strike to revive it is essentially a surrender to the EU , although they backed the deal in 2019.

These hardliners, along with Johnson, believe that Sunak specifically should not drop a bill Johnson introduced during his tenure, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which allows the UK government to tear up parts of the protocol. Critics say it would violate international law. The constant noise and anticipation of Johnson intervening effectively killed EU deal talks and left many Sunaks questioning Sunak’s strength to serve as prime minister. .

Johnson also publicly implored Sunak to become the first Western leader to send fighter jets to Ukraine as the conflict marks its 12th anniversary.

The vast majority of MPs CNN has spoken with are fed up with Johnson’s attention-seeking pursuit, as many have described it. They have all refused to speak officially for fear of derailing the Northern Ireland talks which, as many of them were quick to say, is a very dangerous situation, pointing to the shooting of a detective who took place in the province this week.

I just wish he would rally around and realize that his efforts would be better spent supporting Rishi, said a former government minister who served under Johnson. The next election is going to be tough enough without this distraction. Boris is still popular in parts of the country where we could lose seats. He should be campaigning up there, not teasing a return to the front line.

Another government minister who also served under Johnson is less optimistic about Johnson’s ability to help, even if he wanted to.

He is fundamentally too selfish to want to help people who he believes may have unfairly ousted him from office, the former minister said. And he’s unpopular enough that the prospect of him returning to the frontline could be one of the biggest motivators for people to vote against us.

Polls confirm this theory. A recent Ipsos MORI investigation revealed that Johnson is always less reliable than Sunak or opposition leader Keir Starmer. In poll after poll on the outcome of the next general election, the Conservatives are predicting heavy losses. The Conservatives’ dwindling fortunes can be traced directly back to the beginning of the Partygate scandal. Before that, Johnson enjoyed an unusually high level of support, largely thanks to the successful rollout of the Covid vaccine in the UK.

Johnson’s supporters don’t entirely believe the polls and dispute the narrative that the collapse in support for the Conservatives was due to a media obsession with Partygate.

A Johnson loyalist told CNN that people forget he won the biggest US majority since Margaret Thatcher and think he is still a giant in the public eye. His supporters within the party hail his interventions, with a saying from the Northern Ireland debate, always aimed at the press, that the media should welcome the widest possible debate on this major constitutional issue for our nation.

Other Tories fear that Johnson loyalists, who are mostly on the harder end of the pro-Brexit spectrum, will learn the hard way that their assumptions are wrong.

Most of his supporters in parliament have either already decided to stand down in the next election, probably because they know the writing is on the wall, or stand a very good chance of losing their seats, the former minister says of the government.

A senior Tory and former cabinet minister who worked in government with Johnson watches with some degree of bewilderment. I don’t really know what these diehard Brexiters are hoping to achieve. The public largely views Brexit as a mistake, so why double down on it so aggressively, he thought.

There are a growing number of conservatives watching the polls and thinking a heavy loss in the next general election is inevitable. They see a big upside to Johnson’s return to the front line: that he loses by losing could finally kill the myth that he’s the chosen one and finally draw a line under Johnson’s entire experience.

Johnson seems unlikely to end his agitation from backbench MPs, particularly over policies he believes could undermine his legacy. However, the louder he shouts and the harder he stomps, the biggest threat to Johnson’s legacy could easily become Boris Johnson himself. Whether or not he overthrows his party also seems to be a question that does not bother many of his supporters too much.