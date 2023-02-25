If Pakistan is to rise like an economic tiger, lawmakers must rise above personal likes and dislikes: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: The Tribune India





PTI

Islamabad, February 24

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that if the country was to rise like an “economic tiger”, lawmakers must rise above personal likes and dislikes, as he chaired a high-level meeting of the National high-level committee to formulate a strategy to deal with the rise. incidents of terrorist attacks.

The meeting was attended by a group of senior members of the political and military establishment.

Prime Minister Sharif has criticized Imran Khan’s Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for skipping a supreme committee meeting held last month.

“After the incident in Peshawar, I invited all the political actors… but they [PTI] did not consider it appropriate to participate in the rally and they are still trying to solve the problems on the streets,” he said.

On January 30, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during afternoon prayers at a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The suicide bomber dressed in a police uniform to sneak into the high-security area and was riding a motorcycle with a helmet and mask, police said.

“In the interest of prosperity, we have to sit down and resolve the matter amicably, but unfortunately there is always a segment trying to sabotage things, which is condemnable,” Sharif said.

“If we want to make Pakistan an economic tiger, we have to overcome personal likes and dislikes,” he added.

Speaking on the precarious security situation in the country, Prime Minister Sharif said NACTA had become a “dormant institution” and it was time to replace it with the National Action Plan (NAP).

The NAP was devised by governors of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) following the heinous attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014, in which more than 130 students were killed.

The attack was orchestrated by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Friday’s meeting comes after Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and the director general of the country’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, met with senior Taliban regime brass. Afghan in Kabul to discuss the rise of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. by the TTP.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan, the city of Mianwali in Punjab, which borders the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also in Sindh province.

At the Apex Committee meeting held last month, Pakistani civilian and military leaders decided to seek the intervention of Afghan Taliban leader Haibuttallah Akhundzada to control the TTP.

In November last year, the TTP canceled an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on security forces.

Pakistan hoped that after coming to power the Afghan Taliban would stop using their soil against Pakistan by expelling TTP members, but they apparently refused to do so at the cost of strained ties with Islamabad.

The TTP, established in 2007 as an umbrella group of several militant groups, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terror attacks across the country.

The group, believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been accused of several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, attacks on military bases and the bombing of the Marriott hotel in Islamabad in 2008.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif

