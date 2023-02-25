What Prime Minister Modi said while praising the Nagaland minister





Temjen Imna Along is the Minister of Nagaland and Chairman of the BJP State Unit. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his party leader, Temjen Imna Along, saying his views represent the true North East for the world. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Nagaland, Mr Along’s home state, as elections are held in the northeast. The Nagaland BJP leader is known for his amazing sense of humor and funny social media posts. He constantly updates his fans and followers on important life tips, his personal life, and the beauty of his condition. Speaking of Mr Along, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Dimapur: “The words of our BJP chairman, Temna Imna, resonate across the country. They take full advantage of it” to the thunderous applause of the crowd. WATCH: Prime Minister Modi’s praise for Nagaland BJP leader Temjen Imna Along’s social media posts pic.twitter.com/fYIuiAPT5J NDTV (@ndtv) February 24, 2023 “He represents Nagaland and the entire North East beautifully on the digital platform. I too always try to watch all his posts,” the prime minister added. Mr Along, campaigning in Nagaland for the BJP, had retweeted Prime Minister Modi’s speech. Just hours before the start, Nagaland’s minister said on Twitter that he was very happy since ”guruji” is in the state. The tweet contained a picture of him smiling and wearing a BJP scarf. ! pic.twitter.com/BJR69KGMl0 Imna Long (@AlongImna) February 24, 2023 In his speech, PM Modi attacked Congress, saying he was using the North East as an ATM, while the BJP sees the eight states in the region as ‘Ashtalakshmi‘ (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and works for her peace and development. “The country cannot be run by distrusting your own people but by respecting and solving their problems. Previously, the North East had a policy of division, now we have turned it into divine governance. The BJP does not discriminate not people based on religion or region and religion,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) adopted three mantras to lead Nagaland: peace, progress and prosperity. Featured Video of the Day Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra’s dinner

