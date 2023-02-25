PM Modi urges G20 to focus on world’s most vulnerable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the G20 to bring “stability, confidence and growth to the global economy” as the world grapples with geopolitical tensions, disruptions in global supply chains, rising commodity prices foodstuffs and rising debt levels in some countries.

Addressing G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at their first meeting under India’s presidency in the capital of Karnataka, he said on Friday the grouping must focus on the world’s most vulnerable with an inclusive agenda. to regain global trust.

Highlighting the buoyancy of the Indian economy, the Prime Minister said consumers and producers in the country are optimistic and confident about the future.

“We hope you will be able to bring the same positive spirit to the global economy,” he said.

Noting that the Covid pandemic had dealt a one-time blow to the global economy, he said many countries, especially developing economies, were still dealing with its aftermath.

“We are also seeing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many companies are suffering due to rising prices,” he said, adding that food and energy security had become a major concern.

The financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels, he added.

The G20 can transform lives: FM

“It is now up to you – the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems – to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. It is not an easy task,” he said. declared.

In his video address, Modi made the case for strengthening multilateral development banks to address the challenges facing the world, especially climate change.

India took over the presidency of the G20 last December.

The Prime Minister said progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) appears to be slowing as the world’s population tops 8 billion.

“We must work collectively to strengthen multilateral development banks to address global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 discussions will focus on exploring holistic solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

“The G20 can transform lives around the world by leveraging the complementary strength of its members while respecting country needs and circumstances,” she said. It can be a global engine and incubator for new ideas, a force for public good and a forum for voices from the Global South.

She said supporting countries most in need and reflecting the concerns and aspirations of developing countries will be central to India’s efforts. “We will work closely with a troika – G20 members, international organizations and invited countries – to take forward the exemplary work of the G20 presidency that precedes us,” she said.

The outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world could avoid a deep recession and experience only a slowdown or milder recession, the governor said. of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, during the inaugural session.

“Together, we must resolutely address the challenges we face, including those that are medium to long-term in nature such as the threat to financial stability, over-indebtedness, climate finance, global trade fractures and tensions. on global value chains,” he said. . “We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a path of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.”

The RBI Governor said the G20 is about to transform itself and that in finance the effort will be to anchor an unwavering faith in the grouping as a multilateral forum to address challenges.