Politics
PM Modi urges G20 to focus on world’s most vulnerable
Addressing G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at their first meeting under India’s presidency in the capital of Karnataka, he said on Friday the grouping must focus on the world’s most vulnerable with an inclusive agenda. to regain global trust.
Highlighting the buoyancy of the Indian economy, the Prime Minister said consumers and producers in the country are optimistic and confident about the future.
“We hope you will be able to bring the same positive spirit to the global economy,” he said.
Noting that the Covid pandemic had dealt a one-time blow to the global economy, he said many countries, especially developing economies, were still dealing with its aftermath.
“We are also seeing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many companies are suffering due to rising prices,” he said, adding that food and energy security had become a major concern.
The financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels, he added.
The G20 can transform lives: FM
“It is now up to you – the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems – to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. It is not an easy task,” he said. declared.
In his video address, Modi made the case for strengthening multilateral development banks to address the challenges facing the world, especially climate change.
India took over the presidency of the G20 last December.
The Prime Minister said progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) appears to be slowing as the world’s population tops 8 billion.
“We must work collectively to strengthen multilateral development banks to address global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels,” he said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 discussions will focus on exploring holistic solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.
“The G20 can transform lives around the world by leveraging the complementary strength of its members while respecting country needs and circumstances,” she said. It can be a global engine and incubator for new ideas, a force for public good and a forum for voices from the Global South.
She said supporting countries most in need and reflecting the concerns and aspirations of developing countries will be central to India’s efforts. “We will work closely with a troika – G20 members, international organizations and invited countries – to take forward the exemplary work of the G20 presidency that precedes us,” she said.
The outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world could avoid a deep recession and experience only a slowdown or milder recession, the governor said. of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, during the inaugural session.
“Together, we must resolutely address the challenges we face, including those that are medium to long-term in nature such as the threat to financial stability, over-indebtedness, climate finance, global trade fractures and tensions. on global value chains,” he said. . “We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a path of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.”
The RBI Governor said the G20 is about to transform itself and that in finance the effort will be to anchor an unwavering faith in the grouping as a multilateral forum to address challenges.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/pm-modi-urges-g20-to-focus-on-worlds-most-vulnerable/articleshow/98221584.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump says Buttigieg played to ‘very small crowds’ in eastern Palestine
- No. 17 Women’s Lacrosse Tames Temple, 17-9
- The best time and days to book your domestic and international flights
- Vidya Balan: scripting her way of being untyped in Bollywood
- Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
- WHO: Nations move closer to global guidelines for pandemics, disease outbreaks
- India pushes to resolve Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi
- Governments hold first detailed discussions on proposed changes to International Health Regulations (2005)
- Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra marries Kirtida Mistry
- Zeenat Aman talks about gender pay gap in Bollywood; Said nothing’s changed in the last 50 years
- Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection Trussardi
- Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants to work in Pakistani movies? The actor clarifies – News