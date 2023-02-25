Donald Trump Jr. torn for launching homophobic rant about ‘Gay Guy’ Pete Buttigieg: ‘Horrible Human’





Donald Trump Jr. recently lambasted Pete Buttigieg for being angry at not visiting the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

You know, Pete doesn’t belong in the job, the 45-year-old told Newsmaxs Carl Higbie. But, you know, he’s the guy who didn’t have to run for president but they let him because he’s gay and they ticked a box and then he didn’t win, so [they said] he’s the gay dude, so we gotta give him something, let’s make him secretary of transportation. His failure after failure after failure really affects the American people.

Plus, the time he spent breast feeding while we were in the midst of a supply chain crisis, Junior added, referring to Buttigieg taking paternity leave in 2021.

Of course, users couldn’t believe how harsh Trump Jr.’s remarks were.

One person wrote, “Don Jr is a horrible human and a total oxygen thief,” while another said, “Jr. call Sec. Pete unqualified for his job! His old man was unqualified to live in Whitehouse, and unqualified to be Commander-in-Chief of our army! His old man committed TREASON against the country he was sworn to protect! Sis & hubby were not qualified to be counsellors.

A third person said: ‘Pete is more of a man than Don Jr will ever be’, while another added: ‘A hateful, hateful man’.

Like okay! previously reported, Trump Jr. and his father, Donald Trump, visited the Midwest, where he spoke to locals about what they’ve been through.

“What leadership really looks like. Joes don’t care and Mayor __Pete [Buttigieg]__ our problems are traveling with us, the transport sect takes some personal time, it seems he still hasn’t bothered to go 19 days later,” the 45-year-old said in – captioned several photos of his father speaking to others after giving a speech.

While on the private jet, Trump Jr. made it clear he was unhappy with the Biden administration.

“Since our ‘leaders’ refuse to lead, someone has to step in and fill that void. I just boarded Trump Force One with DJT heading to East Palestine, Ohio. Seems to finally force our government bureaucrats to the Maybe they’ll worry about the American people for once rather than give your taxpayers money (worth $130,000,000,000.00) to corrupt officials in Ukraine for us drag into another endless war,” he captioned a music video.

