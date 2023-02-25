Ukraine war: Zelenskyy open to meeting with Xi Jinping after China offers peace plan





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s calls for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Friday. China claims to have a neutral position in the war which started a year ago, but also refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, or even call it an invasion. He accused Ukraine’s Western allies of provoking the conflict and fanning the flames by supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. I think the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad, Zelenskyy said. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead. “As far as I know, China has historically respected territorial integrity, and therefore it should do everything to get the Russian Federation out of our territory, because that’s where the gravity of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” In a document in 12 points Released on Friday, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry outlined its proposals to end the fighting in Ukraine. He called for peace talks and for both sides to respect national sovereignty. The statement, however, did not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. China’s public stance came two days after Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi visits Moscow meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Mr. Wang was warmly welcomed by Putin, who said their countries had a common strategic interest in standing together on the world stage. Cooperation on the international scene between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, as we have repeatedly said, is very important for stabilizing the international situation, Putin noted. Western reaction Although welcomed by Zelenskyy, Beijing’s proposal was met with a more lukewarm reaction from kyiv’s Western allies. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the plan didn’t have “much credibility” because China had “failed to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine”. When asked to comment, US President Joe Biden responded to reporters by saying that if Putin “applauded him [Beijing’s proposal]how could it be good?” The European Commission has described China’s position as “selective” and erroneous in that it blurred the roles of aggressor and victim. To coincide with the first anniversary of the war, the EU also hit Moscow with a new set of sanctionstargeting 11 billion in EU exports and blacklisting propagandists from the Kremlin.

