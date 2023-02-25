The Memo: The media is wrong to call Haley moderate





Don’t call Nikki Haley moderate. It’s not even a label she wants for herself.

Haley has been a presidential candidate for less than two weeks. But the battle is already being aired in the media as one that pits him down a lane against hardliners like former President Trump — and, once he enters the race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) – in another.

Trump and DeSantis allegedly represent the right wing and populist MAGA of the GOP. Haley was presented as something of a centrist.

She was previously able to “call upon [Trump’s] more moderate reviews,” according to CNN. She is “a more moderate alternative to the ex-president” according to Forbes. According to a Council on Foreign Relations blogger, parts of her message “will play well with moderate female voters in the suburbs.”

The last part may be true, but not because of Haley’s politics. Her potentially distinctive appeal is that she has a regularity of temper that the former president clearly lacks, and favors a conversational tone rather than a combative one.

That hardly makes her a moderate. His positions are not those of centrist figures currently pondering a race, such as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Nor is she a direct critic of Trump as another possible candidate, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R).

In his stock speeches, his affable demeanor goes hand in hand with decidedly conservative proposals and themes.

In a Tuesday night appearance in Marion, Iowa, covered by The Hill, the thrust of his arguments was in tune with today’s right-wing populist GOP.

On immigration, “we have to close the border, we have to go back to the ‘Stay in Mexico’ policy,” she said — especially now that “every US state has become a border state.”

When it comes to crime, the main problem was that law enforcement officers “don’t feel like someone has their backs”.

On education, sexuality and “waking up,” the controversial DeSantis-backed Florida bill that bans the teaching of any material related to gender or sexual orientation before third grade, “doesn’t even go not far enough” according to Haley.

“Parents,” she said, “are the ones who should be teaching their children about sex and lifestyle and everything else.”

She also delivered standard but fiery jabs at Democrats. She accused President Biden of tripping over a “debacle” during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and allowing “national embarrassment” in the form of China’s recent spy balloon.

Perhaps most controversial of all, Haley defended his proposal for mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 in unusually personal terms.

Responding to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who had accused her the previous night of “nothing more than old-fashioned ageism,” Haley told the Iowa crowd that Sanders, 81 years, is “exactly what we need it for.”

Amid laughter in the room, she then attacked two California Democrats, Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, and Rep. Maxine Waters, 84, in similar terms.

Haley’s supporters don’t even refer to her as a moderate — perhaps because the label is likely a ticket to defeat in today’s GOP.

Some note that her political roots go back to the Tea Party movement that helped her win a victory from behind in the GOP primary when she first ran for governor of South Carolina.

Others cite his immigration record while in that position, including requiring employers to use E-Verify.

Pro-Haley voices argue that his personal style can help him broaden the appeal of staunch conservatism in ways that the darker rhetoric and more belligerent stances of figures like Trump and DeSantis cannot.

This is a thesis that will be put to the test. Polls have been sparse since Haley officially launched her campaign, but she was previously far behind Trump and DeSantis in the polls.

The jury is still out on whether today’s primary GOP voters, who are often enthused about the culture war fight favored by Trump in particular, really want a kinder face.

But there is clearly some sort of constituency for what Haley is proposing.

Jeff Simoneau, a project manager, Marion resident and self-described conservative, told The Hill ahead of Tuesday’s campaign shutdown: “I think she’s right about what we need – new young faces in the Republican Party.”

For Simoneau, the differences Haley offered Trump were central to his appeal.

“His personality contrasts sharply with that of the former president, but the police were really good [under Trump],” he said.

The accomplishments of the 45th president, according to Simoneau, were “overshadowed by personality. And that’s what we don’t need right now.

Are there many other Republicans who are looking for Trump-like politics in a persona very different from Trump?

Maybe those voters will just go to DeSantis.

But, for now, Haley is there for trial, making her case the only alternative.

Pence hints at spring decision on 2024 bid in NBC interview Pence breaks with DeSantis over Ukraine stance: Putin won’t stop at Ukraine

Maybe she is wrong and her campaign will fail, as her many skeptics predict.

But Haley has been underestimated before — and it could happen again.

The Memo is a column reported by Niall Stanage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3871961-the-memo-media-has-it-wrong-in-labeling-haley-a-moderate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos