Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on March 11: MP Pratap Simha | Mysore News





MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bangalore-Mysuru, Mysuru-Kodagu highway on March 11 MP Pratap Simha said Friday.

“The inauguration ceremony of the Mysuru-Madikeri dual carriageway will also take place on this occasion,” the MP said, adding that the works of the Indavalu-Budanur underpass are being undertaken on a war footing and will be completed at the latest. early.

“We plan to hold the inaugural event in Mandya. The highway will bring prosperity to Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara. Even though the people of Mandya have never elected a BJP candidate here, the party has never neglected Mandya,” he said.

“The highway will greatly contribute to the development of Mandya. The Modi government has sanctioned a mother and child hospital and a Seva Kendra Passport ( PSK ) for the city. We provide drinking water to Mandya and restart the closed sugar factories. We are planning to hold the inaugural event in Mandya because we want people to realize the good work done by the Modi government,” Simha said.

On Friday, Simha reviewed the progress of the Mysuru airport expansion plan at a meeting attended by airport and KIADB officials. “I have asked officials to come up with a new land acquisition notification to further expand the runway keeping in mind future needs,” he said.

Under ongoing expansion plans, the length of the runway will be increased to 2.75 km from the current 1.74 km. Simha said he asked the authorities to acquire additional land to increase the length of the track to 3.5 km. “Mysuru will grow in the coming years and the city will need a big airport. The runway length of Shivamogga airport is also 3.5 km,” he said.

“The main purpose of the runway expansion is to provide connectivity to major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, etc. No new industry will emerge without proper connectivity,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/mysuru/pm-narendra-modi-to-open-bengaluru-mysuru-expressway-on-march-11-mp-pratap-simha/articleshow/98222170.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos