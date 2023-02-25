Donald Trump should be terrified: the GOP is fed up with him





Is the Republican base really ready to take over from Donald Trump? There are indications that they are.

It begins like so many stories we’ve read over the past seven years: setting the stage for a rural area, where residents of a Trump-friendly locale are about to explain their continued support for the 45th president.

Usually it’s a restaurant or a bowling alley.

This time in The Washington Post, it’s a recent snowy evening at a shooting range in the middle of Michigan.

But this one is a little different – in fact, it features a Saginaw County Republican Party meeting, where there was a shouting match between supporters and critics of Donald Trump.

Both factions had told police that trouble at the meeting was possible.

Different too?

The faction least favorable to Donald Trump won.

Donald Trump loses his support?

At issue was the composition of delegates that the local party would send to the state party convention, and whether a less Trump-centric slate of delegates would be sent to the meeting.

That slate won, sending 36 of 37 representatives to the convention, where Kristina Karamo, an election denier, was defeated in a bid for Michigan secretary of state last year.

Karamo defeated Trump-endorsed candidate Matthew DePerno.

This election followed a sweep by Michigan Democrats in 2022, with Governor Gretchen Whitmer easily re-elected.

MAGA moving on?

The Post story interviewed more than 150 people in major swing states, who revealed the former president maintains a connection with his GOP constituents but faces growing interest in a new flag bearer.

The newspaper also found that the MAGA vs. RINO dichotomy of recent years may now be out of date, as those who still retain some affection or appreciation for Donald Trump may be willing to no longer support him.

I and many of the other Republicans who supported President Trump are supporting him less and less, Josiah Jaster, a 20-year-old insurance actuary who has backed the less pro-Trump faction, told the newspaper. Not because I’m a Never Trumper. I just don’t believe Trump is the best person to move this party forward.

Eligibility is a big reason why some former Donald Trump supporters might have second thoughts — the idea that after everything that’s happened, including Jan. 6 and possible future indictments, Trump might have some hard to get re-elected.

Another difference, as the Post points out, is that while Republicans during his presidency had a choice between supporting and opposing Trump, there are now other options, including other current and future candidates.

Both things can be true: a majority of the party may want to move on, and sufficient plurality is so ingrained that it won’t let them, Republican Voters Against Trump founder Sarah Longwell said in the article. Post. Ron DeSantis or other Republicans, they have to find a way to reduce this.

Why Donald Trump might disappear

The Post said it found four broad categories of reactions to Trump when speaking to voters who had supported him in the past.

“There were voters who vowed to stay with Trump no matter what; those who strongly supported Trump but were open to other options; others who were more eager to see a new candidate; and finally, some voters who said they were done with Trump and no longer saw themselves voting for him, the newspaper said.

The Posts report found several more nuanced positions. There are those who support Trump, but don’t believe in the Stop the Steal narrative. Some won’t vote for anyone but Trump in a general election, while others think otherwise. A man told the newspaper that Trump knows what the Deep State is now and I don’t think the hell will make the mistakes he did the first time around.

But some maintained their support for Donald Trump.

Until he’s dead, I’ll vote for him, a Wisconsin man said of Trump.

