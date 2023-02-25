After a year of deepening ties with Vladimir Putin and amplifying Russian propaganda, Xi Jinping now wants to play peacemaker

China has released its vision for ending the war in Ukraine, calling for UN-led talks and a ceasefire, but has refused to use its “limitless partnership” with Russia to specifically press President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion.

China’s peace plan, released on the first anniversary of Russia’s launching of war against its smaller neighbor, warns that nuclear weapons must not be used, opposes Western sanctions against Russia and insists that negotiations are the only way to resolve the conflict.

But in line with Beijing’s position over the past year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has again treated Putin’s invading army and mercenaries as just as responsible for the bloody conflict as the Ukrainians defending their territory.

“The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively respected,” reads China’s 12-point peace plan, apparently in reference to Russia’s land grab. before blaming Ukraine.

“One country’s security should not be pursued at the expense of others,” he said, referring to Ukraine’s aspirations to join the NATO bloc to counter Russian aggression.

China’s intention to play an honest broker role in the conflict is likely to be met with skepticism from many Western leaders, given Xi’s de facto support for Putin over the past year.

A blooming bromance

Xi saw fit to declare a “boundless partnership” with Russia just days before Putin declared war, despite warnings from US intelligence that 140,000 Russian troops had massed on the Ukrainian border.

Mr Xi once described Mr Putin as his “best friend” and hailed Russia’s unprecedented partnership with Beijing. ( Reuters: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin )

Since then, Xi has met or spoken virtually with Putin three times, and a visit to Moscow is also reportedly scheduled.

He has never publicly offered condemnation of the invasion, a word that Xi and his government refuse to use.

Instead, he has repeatedly pledged to “deepen” ties with Russia, sending his top diplomat to Moscow last week to re-emphasize the close relationship.

Chinese trade with Russia has also increased, giving Putin’s government a crucial economic lifeline in the face of Western sanctions.

By contrast, Xi did not once phone Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite this, Zelenskyy welcomed the release of China’s peace proposal, describing it as an “important first step”.

He is right to be cautious.

Over the past 12 months, Xi has ordered his state media agencies to amp up Russian government propaganda, with China largely backing the Kremlin that NATO’s expansion over the years is the root cause of the conflict.

Just this week, China refused to back a UN vote calling on Russia to leave Ukraine.

There are also renewed concernsexpressed by the United States that China is considering sending weapons to Russiawith German media detail a supposed plan for Russia to acquire Chinese-made suicide bomber drones.

It’s a claim that Chinese officials call baseless libel, but trust is rare.

“There were three key points in the post-Cold War order: not to use nuclear weapons, not to expand territories through war, and not to attack and harm civilians,” analyst Li Pao said. -wen from National Sun Yet-sen University in Taiwan ata forum in Taipei this week.

“Russia violated two of these three principles in this conflict, but China still does not condemn it.

“It shows that Beijing intends to change the post-Cold War order to create a safe international environment for autocracy.”

China unveils a new vision of the world

China’s peace plan falls short of a new “Global Security Initiative Concept” published in recent dayswhich largely reiterates existing Chinese foreign policy positions.

But this document contains a new buzzword: “collective security”.

This means that nations should not improve their own security at the expense of others.

In the context of Ukraine, this means that Ukraine and other former Soviet bloc countries should not join NATO because Russia feels threatened.

But without being explicit, the idea also means that countries in Asia should not align themselves militarily with the United States or other nations, as this threatens China’s security.

Xi Jinping has unveiled a 12-point “peace plan” on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. ( Reuters: Jack Taylor )

China’s vision is for all countries to go it alone.

It’s a great concept if you’re an economic and military superpower with the largest navy in the world. But it is less likely to spread with smaller Asian neighbors who feel threatened by China’s rapid military buildup.

Eastern European countries facing Russia’s aggression are also likely to frown upon it.

But Xi is taking his alternative vision of global stability to a wider audience, especially in developing countries, notably in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific.

His worldview sees China’s military might and economic clout attracting smaller countries in the region in line with Beijing’s wishes.

Formal US military alliances would no longer outweigh China’s natural advantage.

Make America the Enemy Again

Against the backdrop is Xi’s new domestic propaganda campaign denigrating and berating the United States at every opportunity, including extraordinarily unprofessional behavior among Chinese diplomats.

Last week, diplomats based at US missions in China emailed a Chinese government report on “US hegemony and its perils” to American journalists.

The report concluded that America must “shed its arrogance and prejudice, and abandon its hegemonic, dominating, and intimidating practices.”

It might be tantamount to US diplomats in Beijing emailing all state media newsrooms. the annual UN human rights assessment report on China something that would be considered rather undiplomatic.

Legitimate critiques of US governance and its military interventions abroad have become scoring exercises with a jubilant and contemptuous tone.

The US ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, called it “crass propaganda unbecoming of a great power”.

But the Chinese Foreign Ministry has the form.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Bali last year. ( Reuters: Kevin Lamarque )

There was a brief relaxation of confrontational “Wolf Warrior” style diplomacy when US President Joe Biden met with Xilate last year.

But now the Chinese “civilian soldiers” are back.

Hua Chunying, a top diplomat, last week tweeted a list of 10 reasons why China was better than the United States, mocking Americans for a recent industrial train crash, opioid deaths and mass shootings.

Xi’s state media workers, including Kang Hui, an anchor possibly comparable to a Chinese David Speers, made a social media video berating the United States for using the dollar for ” financial hegemony.

It’s all part of the anti-American frenzy Xi has been stoking, especially after the embarrassment of a Chinese surveillance balloon being detected and shot down in American airspace.

But the government’s information campaign against America has been building for years, reciprocated for a few years under the Trump administration, but now unleashed again despite the more moderate public tone offered by Biden.

And through US platforms like Twitter and Facebook, leaders in Beijing are trying to get the message beyond domestic audiences in China.

They ferment a mixture of hatred and contempt for the United States, deeming it unfit for world leadership and, instead, presenting China as the right nation to supplant it.

It is this great power competition that increasingly frames all of China’s foreign policy decisions, including its year-long tolerance of Russia that violates key principles Beijing claims to hold dear.

How other nations react to Beijing’s vision for peace will be a test of the effectiveness of its message.