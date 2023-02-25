Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today. “The goal of the talks between the two leaders will be to strengthen bilateral relations, build on the green and sustainable development partnership and economic ties, and forge closer defense ties,” the official said. official spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet. Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “Prime Minister @narendramodi welcomes @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to Hyderabad House for bilateral talks. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, based on the partnership for green and sustainable development and economic partnership, and on strengthening ties in the field of defence. “[email protected] talks to German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Leaders will review progress on key outcomes of the 6th IGC held on May 22. We will discuss ways to strengthen defense and economic cooperation, improve talent mobility and expand S&T collaboration Bagchi said in another tweet. He noted, “This is the fourth time the two leaders have met within a year, underscoring the mutual commitment to the growth of the Indo-German partnership.” PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders from both sides. Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi today for a visit to India on February 25-26. He is accompanied by senior officials and a high-level trade delegation.

Scholz, who is visiting India, said the two countries already have “good relations” and expressed the hope that they will intensively discuss all topics relevant to the development of the two nations. “We already have good relations between India and Germany and I hope we will strengthen these very good relations. I hope we will intensively discuss all topics relevant to the development of our countries and also world peace which is important,” Scholz said. Scholz made the remarks after receiving a reception ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders met with officials and ministers from both nations. During his visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will have a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu. He will travel to Bangalore on February 26. Scholz’s visit to India is the first independent visit by a German Chancellor since the start of the Intergovernmental Consultation Mechanism (IGC) between the two nations in 2011, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a press release. According to MEA, Olaf Scholz’s visit to India will allow the two countries to take stock and make progress on the main results of the 6th Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC), strengthen cooperation in security and defence, work on closer economic ties, improve opportunities for talent mobility and provide strategic direction to ongoing collaboration in science and technology. “The India-Germany strategic partnership is based on shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Strong investment and trade ties, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and the development of people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations,” the MEA said in the press release. The two countries also work closely together on multilateral and international platforms.

