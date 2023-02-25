Death toll climbs above 50,000 after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria | Earthquake News





Nearly 240,000 rescuers continue to work in Turkey’s quake-hit provinces, although no survivors have been found recently.

The number of people killed by the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month has now exceeded 50,000, according to the latest figures from the two countries. In Turkey alone, 44,218 people have died as a result of the earthquakes, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday, while the latest death toll in Syria was 5,914. . The first earthquake on February 6 that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria measured a magnitude of 7.7 and a second, a little later, measured 7.6. The region has been rocked by more than 9,000 aftershocks since then, according to AFAD. Nearly 240,000 rescue workers, including volunteers, continue to work in Turkey’s 11 quake-affected provinces. Some of the areas affected by the earthquakes were initially difficult to access, but recovery efforts continue and the number of victims increases as they progress. No survivors have been rescued in recent days. Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area in Turkey alone and the Turkish government said 173,000 buildings have so far been recorded as collapsed or badly damaged, with more than 1.9 million people taking refuge in temporary shelters or hotels and public facilities. Some 20 million people in Turkey were affected by the quake, while the United Nations estimates that 8.8 million people were affected in Syria. Less information came from Syria where many people were already living in precarious conditions after years of civil war. Many survivors have left the quake-affected areas of southern Turkey or settled in tents, containers and other government-funded accommodation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were supposed to withstand shaking have collapsed in recent earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/25/death-toll-climbs-above-50000-after-turkey-syria-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos