Connect with us

Politics

Index – Science – Boris Johnson’s mummified great-grandmother couldn’t have died of syphilis after all

 


According to the news, our former British Prime Minister himself didn’t see a pristine corpse, but he also heard it was suspected to be caused by syphilis when he discovered it in 2018.

A syphilitic soul mate

The remains of the former soul mate were found in 1975, her body was preserved by mercury treatment, so it was assumed that she died of syphilis. However, analysis of the microbes found in his organs revealed new facts.

A Svjc leghresebb mminak The body has been identified as that of Anna Catharina Bischoff, Johnson’s sixth great-grandmother. His remains contained a large amount of mercury, which was used to treat syphilis at the time, so it was long assumed that the disease killed him. However, microbial analyzes found unknown bacteria Daily Mail.

Mohamed Sarhan, a microbiologist, said no trace of crocosis, which causes syphilis, was found.

But we found bacteria in his cerebral veins. These bacteria are related to the current bacteria that cause bone loss and lung disease.

The mercury treatment may have weakened the body and the immune system over time, but that was not the primary cause of the hearing. Gerhard Hotz, a staff member at the Termszettudomnyi Museum in Bäzel, where the mummy is currently kept, disagrees. with rejection of syphilis.

I think he had syphilis, the skull clearly shows signs of syphilis. But we can’t prove it with genomes.

Anyway, at the time of Bischoff’s disease, it was certainly considered syphilis, and treated with care. and as she was the wife of a soul, illness did not enlighten her. According to Dr. Hotz, he was silenced, perhaps because of the nature of the circle.

If someone from the upper ranks of the Bezéli died, they always announced the mourning, who it was and what he had died of. But we found no such thing with Bischoff.

Syphilis is also explained by the fact that as a spiritual wife, she could often visit the sick to comfort them, and that she also had a syphilis ward near her home. Perhaps he contracted the disease there.

Bischoff was born into a wealthy family in Strasbourg, France, in 1719. His father, who was himself a clergyman, served Swiss families in the city, and when he died at the age of 40 , the family moved to Basel.

(Bortkp: Boris Johnson 2020. szeptemer 9-n. Fot: Stefan Rousseau / WPA Pool / Getty Images)