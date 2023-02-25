Semarang – Demak Toll Road Section 2 officially opened by Jokowi





JAKARTA, Investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section 2 of Sayung-Demak Segment, Demak Regency on Saturday (25/2/2023) afternoon. Jokowi said the 16.01 kilometer (km) long toll road is ready for operation. “Thank God, this afternoon, the second section of the Semarang-Demak toll road of the Sayung-Demak section has been completed and is ready for operation. This 16.01-kilometer long road has spent a budget of up to at 5.9 trillion rupees,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Joko Widodo who was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN ) Hadi Tjahjanto, as well as the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo and the regent of Demak Esti’ nah. Jokowi reiterated again that all toll roads that have been completed should receive immediate attention from regional chiefs. “I want to remind again that all the toll roads that have been completed in the country, so the governor, the regent or the mayor must immediately connect or integrate with the existing production areas in their region. Both with industrial areas, agriculture, plantations, than with tourism,” he explained. “Thus, the advantages of toll roads lie in speed, both in logistical transport, and in the transport of agricultural production products or plantations and existing intrusion areas. Thus, this speed can be for the effectiveness of our competitiveness”, added Jokowi, quoted Beritasatu.com. In addition, President Joko Widodo also said that the Semarang – Demak toll road could also work as a dyke. “I also appreciate the construction of the Sayung-Demak toll road, the second is also a dyke. So that the flight in the future will be further away and the level will be even higher, that is, that it is entering the land due to climate change, so we can prevent it a little bit with the function of the dyke toll road from this road under construction,” explained the president. For information, the 26.40 km Semarang-Demak toll road project is divided into 2 sections under the Business Entity Cooperation Program with the Government (PPP). For the 10.39 km Semarang/Kaligawe-Sayung Toll Road Section 1, this is the government share with a budget allocation of IDR 10 trillion from the state budget. Section I is currently still in progress. Particularly related to solving the problem of compensation due to the “Atlantis” phenomenon, that is, land lost due to its submersion in sea water. Meanwhile, Section 2 of the 16.01 km Sayung-Demak Section is the part of the Toll Road Business Entity (BUJT) implemented by PT PP-PT Consortium WIKA and Planning Consultant of Maratama Technical Studies (KSO) with the supervision consultant PT. Virama Karya (Persero) with an investment value of IDR 5.934 billion. Publisher: Fajar Widhi ([email protected])

