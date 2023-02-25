Ukrainian President Zelensky plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping





Kyiv [Ukraine], Feb. 25 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It comes after Beijing called for peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, the New York Post reported. Zelensky, however, refused to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US media reported. “I plan to meet Xi Jinping,” he said. However, the Ukrainian president did not specify when or where the meeting would take place. “It is an important signal that they are preparing to participate in this theme,” he said from Kiev, referring to China’s attempt to broker peace between the two countries, according to the New York Post. . “So far I see this as a signal, I don’t know what will happen later,” he said. Zelensky warned Russia-allied China not to supply weapons to Moscow. “I really want to believe that China will not deliver arms to Russia, and for me that is very important,” he said. “That’s point number one.” He rejected the idea of ​​negotiating with Putin. Responding to a question from a Turkish journalist, Zelensky said that before the invasion he asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to negotiate negotiations with the Russian President in a desperate attempt to avoid a full-scale war, New York Post reported. “[Erdogan] was unable to do so at that time. Now he thinks he might [get Putin to negotiate]”, Zelensky said. “But now we can’t do it because it’s not the same person. There is no one to talk to.” China’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dai Bing, said on Thursday that sending arms to Ukraine would only fuel the war and heighten tension in the country. instead of bringing peace. Addressing the Eleventh Special Emergency Session on Ukraine at the UN, China’s Deputy Ambassador, referring to Western countries, said: “The international community should make joint efforts to facilitate talks on peace when broadcast on the Ukrainian crisis, brutal facts offer enough proof that sending arms will not bring peace, adding fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions. “” Prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heavier price. keep going,” he added. Dai urged the international community, rather than fending off the flames and pursuing its own self-interest, it should “stop abusing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.” Instead, they should act in a way conducive to de-escalation. (ANI)

