Turkey maintains cordial ties with Russia on first anniversary of war in Ukraine





As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second year, questions about Turkey’s equivocal approach to the conflict are likely to grow more insistent. As Europe united in condemning Russia and swiftly imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow, NATO member Turkey took a more nuanced position.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who already enjoys good relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, has deepened his relationship with the worsening conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, Turkey supplied arms to kyiv. Turkish and Russian leaders smiled as they met on the sidelines of a Central Asia summit last year. The two self-proclaimed strongmen meet regularly face to face or via video link. This relationship, according to Erdogan, allowed him to play a central role in helping the United Nations broker an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to allow Ukrainian grain access to world markets, an agreement that helped to avoid the soaring food prices and famine, especially in Africa. which is heavily dependent on Ukrainian cereals. With the grain deal due for renewal next month, Turkish diplomats are working hard to secure its extension. Political analyst Ilhan Uzgel of news portal Kisa Dalga says the success of the grain deal is seen as vindication of Erdogan’s policy of maintaining close ties with Putin. The grain deal “was a relief, especially for North Africa. It was welcomed by the United States. It was very important for the image of Turkish diplomacy,” Uzgel said. “These things are important internationally because they remind the Western world that Turkey can play a crucial role in this region,” Uzgel added. Links with Moscow Stressing the need to maintain close ties with Moscow, Ankara refuses to apply Western sanctions against Russia. However, the European Union has strongly criticized Ankara for not enforcing the sanctions and fears that European companies are using Turkey to circumvent the restrictions. “For the West, it is important that the application of existing sanctions be as airtight as possible,” says Maria Shagina, international sanctions specialist at the Institute for Strategic Studies. Russian President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a regional conference in Kazakhstan last October. AFP – VYACHESLAV PROKOFIEV Shagina warns that Washington is stepping up its efforts to tighten sanctions against Russia. Moscow is using Turkey to circumvent high-tech sanctions against Russia, which could put Turkey at risk of secondary sanctions. “There are accusations that some Turkish companies, with or without the knowledge of the government, are actually trying to export or re-export high-tech goods or microchips to Russia, which would certainly lead to sanctions,” he said. warned analyst Atilla Yesilada of Global Source Partners. “A few billions of trade here or there makes no difference,” Yesilada added. “But there are two red lines, financial sanctions and high-tech goods, because they support Putin’s regime.” This month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a press conference with his US counterpart Antony Blinken dismissed claims that Turkey had become a back door for Russia to acquire banned high tech. . US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shake hands during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, February 20, 2023. REUTERS – CAGLA GURDOGAN “The allegation that we export products that can be used in the defense industry, such as electronics, to Russia is not correct,” Cavusoglu said. “We have asked the United States and the European Union to provide us with documents if they have proof. If there is negligence in the sanctions, we will deal with it. Our position is very clear and precise” , added the Turkish Foreign Minister. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/international/20230225-turkey-maintains-relations-with-russia-on-first-anniversary-of-ukraine-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos