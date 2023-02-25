German Chancellor Scholz meets Prime Minister Modi during a 2-day visit to India. Here’s what’s on the agenda





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began his two-day visit to India on Saturday with the aim of expanding comprehensive bilateral relations and discussing the Ukrainian conflict. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi and Olaf Scholz will hold talks with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations (Photo: MEA/Twitter)

By India Today World Desk: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to India to expand comprehensive bilateral relations and discuss the Ukrainian conflict. The German leader was received at the airport by the Union’s Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz for a welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt. He met Prime Minister Modi and other ministers at the event. “Chancellor Scholz’s visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Germany,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet. PM @Narendra Modi welcome @Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, based on the partnership for green and sustainable development and economic partnership, and on strengthening ties in the field of defence. pic.twitter.com/9u7I5YEx73

Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 25, 2023 This is Scholz’s first visit to India since becoming German chancellor in December 2021. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region are also expected to feature prominently in the deliberations, reported the PTI news agency. Prime Minister Modi and Olaf Scholz will hold talks focusing on strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of trade and investment, new technologies, clean energy and defence. People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks told PTI that the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine should be discussed by the two leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held delegation-level talks in Delhi. READ ALSO | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit India in February to focus on trade and defense “We already have good relations between Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope that we will intensively discuss all topics relevant for the development of our countries and also for peace in the world,” Scholz said, as quoted by ANI. saying. #SHOW | We already have good relations between Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope that we will intensively discuss all topics relevant for the development of our countries and also for world peace: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pic.twitter.com/IOtWGvuYYJ

ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023 “GERMANY’S LARGEST BUSINESS PARTNER IN EUROPE” Addressing the joint press conference at Hyderabad House in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “Relations between India and Germany are based on the deep understanding between the two countries. We have a history of trade. Germany is our largest trading partner in Europe”. “In addition to being our biggest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The close ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values ​​of mutual interests. “, he added. “Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, based on green and sustainable development partnership and economic partnership, and strengthening defense ties,” the MEA said in a statement. This is the fourth time the two leaders have met within a year, underscoring the mutual commitment to the growth of the Indo-German partnership. “Leaders will review progress on key outcomes of the 6th IGC held in May 2022. They will discuss ways to strengthen defense and economic cooperation, improve talent mobility and expand collaboration S&T,” the ministry said. The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi’s visit to Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). Scholz invited Modi to the G7 summit under the German presidency. India-Germany ties have intensified in a range of key areas in recent years. Scholz will depart for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is expected to leave the southern city around 5:30 p.m. (With contributions from the agency) READ ALSO | India buys oil from Russia, it’s none of our business: German Ambassador Posted on: February 25, 2023

