Turkey earthquakes bring Erdoan and El Sisi’s agendas together | Atalayar

The devastating earthquakes in early February in the Turkish province of Kahramanmara, which killed more than 46,000 people under rubble in southern Turkey and northern Syria, are now shaking the geopolitics of the region. In the midst of an international campaign to help victims, the Egyptian government of Abdel Fattah El Sisi has reached out to Ankara to rebuild diplomatic relations that have been broken since the military coup that overthrew Erdoan’s great ally, former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, a decade ago. Before the tragedy, their relations were already going through a period of relaxation promoted by the Turkish president with those who had been his great regional adversaries since the outbreak of the Arab spring.

Erdoan, who continued to regard Islamist Morsi as Egypt’s rightful president even two years after he fell to then-army commander and defense minister Abdel Fattah El Sisi, s was launched a few months ago in a ambitious policy of rapprochement with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Egypt, in order to resume trade with the Gulf monarchies in a context of domestic crisis, with double-digit inflation and a strongly devalued Turkish lira. Cairo, in the midst of an even deeper economic crisis and awaiting help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), must also bury diplomatic tensions.

“The long-standing rift between Egypt and Turkey has recently shown signs of easing,” commented analyst Ben Fishman in the pages of the Washington Institute. As the World Cup opened in Qatar, El Sisi and Erdoan shook hands in front of a sea of ​​photographers and the watchful eye of Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in the background. It was no coincidence. Doha had been preparing for weeks for a meeting that meant the Turkish leader’s implicit recognition of the legitimacy of El Sisi eight years after he took office.

Humanitarian aid

Egypt was one of the first countries to respond to the humanitarian emergency caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Indeed, El Sisi called Erdoan minutes after the second quake to offer his condolences, an unusual gesture between the leaders of two countries that have not even appointed ambassadors to their respective capitals. The few bilateral contacts over the past 10 years have operated at the charge d’affaires level. But that hasn’t stopped the Egyptian president from pledging to provide humanitarian aid.

El Sisi delivered. In the first hours of the tragedy, the Egyptian president dispatched five military planes with medical assistance, which were dispatched to the 11 affected Turkish provinces. On Thursday morning, two more planes took off for Turkey loaded with medicine, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry. And hours earlier, an Egyptian naval force ship carrying humanitarian aid docked in the Turkish port of Mersin with more cargo.

In an apparent sign of gratitude, Erdoan’s government a few days later allowed a group of Turkish businessmen intending to invest in Egypt to travel to Cairo to meet the Egyptian prime minister. Mostafa Madbouli. It was the first such meeting in a decade. “Regardless of previous political disagreements, we have always been ready to maintain our people-to-people relations and our close economic and trade cooperation,” the Egyptian Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

“Egypt is in the process of privatizing a number of state-owned enterprises, and Turkey could play a role in this process with significant investments from Gulf countries,” Fishman said. For now, the volume of Turkish investments in Egypt could reach 500 million dollars.

The Muslim Brotherhood in the crosshairs

This new attempt at rapprochement between Cairo and Ankara worries the Muslim Brotherhood based in Turkey. Some 1,500 members of the group have settled in Turkey after leaving Egypt following Morsi’s ouster, although many have decided to flee in recent months, fearing Erdoan will facilitate their extradition. Since 2019, the Turkish government has expelled certain members of the Brotherhood and profiles close to the organization in an effort to iron out disputes with Egypt and the Gulf countries.

“There is no political party in Turkey that clearly and openly represents the Muslim Brotherhood. However, some members of the [ruling] The Justice and Development Party (AKP) has provided various forms of support to the Muslim Brotherhood, such as granting asylum to its wanted members and equipping radio and television stations via satellite,” reports the Counter Extremism Project. “Despite being charged in absentia by the Egyptian government, some fugitives from the Muslim Brotherhood have been allowed to gather openly in Turkey and organize against the Egyptian government.”

Erdoan’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood date back to the 1970s, but the Turkish president is now trying to distance himself from the movement. “Erdoan no longer positions his government, or himself, as the absolute godfather of Sunni Islamist groups across the Arab world, given the changes and realignments in the region, from Syria to Libya,” note analysts Emily Milliken and Giorgio Cafiero in Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). The dynamics of rapprochement with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condition the chessboard.

The loss of influence of the Muslim Brotherhood at the regional level facilitates the shifting of Erdoan’s alliances. “Across the region, Muslim Brotherhood-aligned governments fell one after another, from Tunisia to Sudan, toppled by strongmen or military juntas linked to the Gulf monarchies,” Milliken and Cafiero point out. But it may be too early to call off their ties, as they continue to share interests.