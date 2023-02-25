Politics
Turkey earthquakes bring Erdoan and El Sisi’s agendas together | Atalayar
The devastating earthquakes in early February in the Turkish province of Kahramanmara, which killed more than 46,000 people under rubble in southern Turkey and northern Syria, are now shaking the geopolitics of the region. In the midst of an international campaign to help victims, the Egyptian government of Abdel Fattah El Sisi has reached out to Ankara to rebuild diplomatic relations that have been broken since the military coup that overthrew Erdoan’s great ally, former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, a decade ago. Before the tragedy, their relations were already going through a period of relaxation promoted by the Turkish president with those who had been his great regional adversaries since the outbreak of the Arab spring.
Erdoan, who continued to regard Islamist Morsi as Egypt’s rightful president even two years after he fell to then-army commander and defense minister Abdel Fattah El Sisi, s was launched a few months ago in a ambitious policy of rapprochement with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Egypt, in order to resume trade with the Gulf monarchies in a context of domestic crisis, with double-digit inflation and a strongly devalued Turkish lira. Cairo, in the midst of an even deeper economic crisis and awaiting help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), must also bury diplomatic tensions.
“The long-standing rift between Egypt and Turkey has recently shown signs of easing,” commented analyst Ben Fishman in the pages of the Washington Institute. As the World Cup opened in Qatar, El Sisi and Erdoan shook hands in front of a sea of photographers and the watchful eye of Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in the background. It was no coincidence. Doha had been preparing for weeks for a meeting that meant the Turkish leader’s implicit recognition of the legitimacy of El Sisi eight years after he took office.
Humanitarian aid
Egypt was one of the first countries to respond to the humanitarian emergency caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Indeed, El Sisi called Erdoan minutes after the second quake to offer his condolences, an unusual gesture between the leaders of two countries that have not even appointed ambassadors to their respective capitals. The few bilateral contacts over the past 10 years have operated at the charge d’affaires level. But that hasn’t stopped the Egyptian president from pledging to provide humanitarian aid.
El Sisi delivered. In the first hours of the tragedy, the Egyptian president dispatched five military planes with medical assistance, which were dispatched to the 11 affected Turkish provinces. On Thursday morning, two more planes took off for Turkey loaded with medicine, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry. And hours earlier, an Egyptian naval force ship carrying humanitarian aid docked in the Turkish port of Mersin with more cargo.
In an apparent sign of gratitude, Erdoan’s government a few days later allowed a group of Turkish businessmen intending to invest in Egypt to travel to Cairo to meet the Egyptian prime minister. Mostafa Madbouli. It was the first such meeting in a decade. “Regardless of previous political disagreements, we have always been ready to maintain our people-to-people relations and our close economic and trade cooperation,” the Egyptian Prime Minister said on Wednesday.
“Egypt is in the process of privatizing a number of state-owned enterprises, and Turkey could play a role in this process with significant investments from Gulf countries,” Fishman said. For now, the volume of Turkish investments in Egypt could reach 500 million dollars.
The Muslim Brotherhood in the crosshairs
This new attempt at rapprochement between Cairo and Ankara worries the Muslim Brotherhood based in Turkey. Some 1,500 members of the group have settled in Turkey after leaving Egypt following Morsi’s ouster, although many have decided to flee in recent months, fearing Erdoan will facilitate their extradition. Since 2019, the Turkish government has expelled certain members of the Brotherhood and profiles close to the organization in an effort to iron out disputes with Egypt and the Gulf countries.
“There is no political party in Turkey that clearly and openly represents the Muslim Brotherhood. However, some members of the [ruling] The Justice and Development Party (AKP) has provided various forms of support to the Muslim Brotherhood, such as granting asylum to its wanted members and equipping radio and television stations via satellite,” reports the Counter Extremism Project. “Despite being charged in absentia by the Egyptian government, some fugitives from the Muslim Brotherhood have been allowed to gather openly in Turkey and organize against the Egyptian government.”
Erdoan’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood date back to the 1970s, but the Turkish president is now trying to distance himself from the movement. “Erdoan no longer positions his government, or himself, as the absolute godfather of Sunni Islamist groups across the Arab world, given the changes and realignments in the region, from Syria to Libya,” note analysts Emily Milliken and Giorgio Cafiero in Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). The dynamics of rapprochement with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condition the chessboard.
The loss of influence of the Muslim Brotherhood at the regional level facilitates the shifting of Erdoan’s alliances. “Across the region, Muslim Brotherhood-aligned governments fell one after another, from Tunisia to Sudan, toppled by strongmen or military juntas linked to the Gulf monarchies,” Milliken and Cafiero point out. But it may be too early to call off their ties, as they continue to share interests.
|
Sources
2/ https://atalayar.com/en/content/turkey-earthquakes-bring-erdogan-and-el-sisis-agendas-closer-together
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents meet in Istanbul
- AIN Senior Editor Jerry Siebenmark Flies West
- Laurel Aldridge: body found in search of missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, police say | UK News
- Who has the most international appearances ever? Sergio Ramos retires before reaching Cristiano Ronaldo’s number
- South Wales earthquake: ‘My wife jumped out of her skin’ – residents describe the moment they felt the tremor | UK News
- Donald Trump says Buttigieg played to ‘very small crowds’ in eastern Palestine
- No. 17 Women’s Lacrosse Tames Temple, 17-9
- The best time and days to book your domestic and international flights
- Vidya Balan: scripting her way of being untyped in Bollywood
- Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
- WHO: Nations move closer to global guidelines for pandemics, disease outbreaks
- India pushes to resolve Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi