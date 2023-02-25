China has a malicious hold on UK steel supplies





The war in Russia has brought all of this to the fore, exposing the pitfalls of UK supply chains and its energy dependence on countries that share nothing close to our human rights outlook. man or respect for sovereignty. There is now a broad consensus that things have to change. But the government’s energy security strategy released last spring under Boris Johnson, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, is much more like a wish list than a practical manifesto. He talks about ’embracing the next generation of safe, clean and affordable nuclear reactors’, none of which are expected to come into operation in Britain for at least a decade (if they see the light of day in the face of concerted local opposition) . Very little has improved since the strategy was released almost a year ago. He talks about “making homes and businesses more efficient” so they use less energy, but programs launched to better insulate people’s homes have been scrapped, with the Governments Green Homes Grant initiative being dropped after only six months. At the time, Johnson noted that energy companies were telling him “they can get an offshore wind turbine up and running in less than 24 hours, but it can take up to 10 years to get the licenses and the necessary permissions to do so”. . Nothing has changed. On the contrary, the outlook for construction has temporarily deteriorated. Nimbys who oppose planning permission feel emboldened by Sunaks’ decision to abandon planning reform. The Prime Minister is reluctant to rip the frayed fabric of the Conservative Party on such a contentious issue. This is not only bad news for homeowners, it also delays construction projects for new and different forms of energy supply. If we were serious about improving energy security, something had to give. And it is in the interest of all political parties to think pragmatically: the threat of energy shortages and blackouts over the past year (thankfully largely avoided) can be seen as the price to pay to support Ukraine by cutting off Russian energy supplies. But if these pitfalls are not resolved in the future, the public will be much less forgiving. Unfortunately, this is going to be an expensive process. The UK government is believed to have spent £100million to buy China General Nuclear of its Sizewell C shares last November as it appeared to ministers that allowing the firm to play a role in UK nuclear capability wasn’t going to gel with his newfound focus on safety. Presumably, steel will eventually join the roll call of protected industries, especially since it plays a vital role in producing the infrastructure needed for green energy.

