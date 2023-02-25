German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India and may ask PM Modi to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi today for a visit to India on February 25-26. Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-level business delegation, and his visit to India is the first stand-alone visit by a German chancellor since the start of the Intergovernmental Consultation Mechanism (IGC) between the two nations in 2011.

People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict should figure prominently in the deliberations. Scholz also plans to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when Europe and its allies are struggling to keep economic pressure on the Kremlin and isolate President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are also expected to address the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen growing Chinese assertiveness in recent years.

#SHOW | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Delhi airport Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-level business delegation. He will travel to Bangalore tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yl5eBevatt — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

“The strategic partnership between India and Germany is based on shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Strong ties in investment and trade, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and development People-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations,” the MEA said in a press release note.

The MEA further said that the two countries are also working closely together on multilateral and international platforms, including within the framework of the G4 for the reforms of the United Nations Security Council.

India and Germany share a strong economic partnership. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the European Union and has consistently been among India’s top 10 global trading partners. It is also one of the largest foreign direct investors in India.

The New Delhi government has long depended on Russian defense contractors and Germany wants to help it find alternative suppliers.

The war in Ukraine has made both sides realize the need to explore opportunities and partnerships outside of their traditional comfort zones and friends,” said Swasti Rao, associate fellow at the Institute’s Europe and Eurasia Center. Manohar Parrikar of Defense Studies and Analysis. Bloomberg.

New Delhi is keen to deepen defense cooperation with Germany as it understands that Russia may no longer be able to meet its strategic needs,” Rao said. There is a huge scope for cooperation in this area between the two countries and I would be surprised if progress is not achieved.”

*With contributions from the agency

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics