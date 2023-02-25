Connect with us

Politics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India and may ask PM Modi to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India and may ask PM Modi to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war

 


German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi today for a visit to India on February 25-26. Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-level business delegation, and his visit to India is the first stand-alone visit by a German chancellor since the start of the Intergovernmental Consultation Mechanism (IGC) between the two nations in 2011.

People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict should figure prominently in the deliberations. Scholz also plans to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when Europe and its allies are struggling to keep economic pressure on the Kremlin and isolate President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are also expected to address the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen growing Chinese assertiveness in recent years.

“The strategic partnership between India and Germany is based on shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Strong ties in investment and trade, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and development People-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations,” the MEA said in a press release note.

The MEA further said that the two countries are also working closely together on multilateral and international platforms, including within the framework of the G4 for the reforms of the United Nations Security Council.

India and Germany share a strong economic partnership. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the European Union and has consistently been among India’s top 10 global trading partners. It is also one of the largest foreign direct investors in India.

The New Delhi government has long depended on Russian defense contractors and Germany wants to help it find alternative suppliers.

The war in Ukraine has made both sides realize the need to explore opportunities and partnerships outside of their traditional comfort zones and friends,” said Swasti Rao, associate fellow at the Institute’s Europe and Eurasia Center. Manohar Parrikar of Defense Studies and Analysis. Bloomberg.

New Delhi is keen to deepen defense cooperation with Germany as it understands that Russia may no longer be able to meet its strategic needs,” Rao said. There is a huge scope for cooperation in this area between the two countries and I would be surprised if progress is not achieved.”

*With contributions from the agency

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/olaf-scholz-arrives-in-india-may-ask-pm-modi-to-mediate-on-russia-ukraine-war-11677299746435.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: