‘Losing his grip’: Trump brags about ratings for Ohio trip even though it ‘wasn’t covered on TV’





Former President Donald Trump spoke to Truth Social on Thursday to share an internal “audience report,” which told him that despite the lack of major network coverage for his visit to eastern Palestine, in Ohio, “your numbers on Wednesday were off the charts.”

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all ignored Trump’s live remarks from the site of the major derailment, while Newsmax and OAN, more conservative networks that are not available on all providers, broadcast his speech and made a analysis afterwards.

The report Trump shared online claimed that “outlets like Fox News are woefully let down” in their lack of reporting on his trip. He traveled to the small town to draw attention to the ongoing cleanup following the release of toxic chemicals from the train derailment. He delivered his speech from a fire station and spent the majority of his remarks chastising President Joe Biden for ignoring a “red state”.

Trump, who is known to be obsessed with his media coverage, touted his potential ratings despite having no clear source or method to claim that 178,052,414 people viewed the social and traditional media coverage.

“The visit meant a lot to the people of eastern Palestine and surrounding communities,” said the report, which is specifically addressed to Trump. “The trip gave them hope and raised the public awareness needed to challenge the incompetence of the Biden administration. You’ll also see a surge in positive sentiment.”

“Specifically, when the announcement was made last week, there was an increase in coverage reaching approximately 2 million on social media and 10 million on other channels,” the report said, citing no source for its data.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his crew on Friday’s “Morning Joe” poked fun at the former president’s “weird” message on the notes.

“Trump continues to treat the disaster like a TV show with more statements about him,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“He talked about his ratings. He said ‘the TV ratings for the coverage while I was here, this place where these people are suffering was huge,'” Scarborough said. “Well, of course, it hasn’t been covered on TV, so I don’t know what fantasy world he’s been living in this week, but just weird, weirder, weird statements of this guy.”

“More bizarre and also to the scene and the site of such a tragedy to immediately go to Trump’s notes and water and hand out the hats at McDonald’s and all that,” co-anchor Willie Geist replied, making reference to Trump dispensing his own branded water at the station.

“He loses his grip a bit when he says just because it wasn’t caught live doesn’t mean there wasn’t an audience, like it matters” , continued Geist. “But since he spoke about it, there hasn’t been a hearing for his appearance in East Palestine, Ohio.

“So the guy goes over there and he’s handing out water bottles and talking about Trump Water. Trump water. Trump water. He’s handing out campaign hats again for a community that he absolutely devastated,” Scarborough noted. I mean, again, it’s Donald Trump’s quirk. And then he decides to lie about the grades. “Oh, I went and my grades were high. They were huge.'”

“There was no evaluation,” Scarborough concluded. “Nobody covered it.”

