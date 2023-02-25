Zelensky wants Xi Jinping meeting to discuss Chinese peace plan





On the first anniversary of the war, China tried to reiterate its neutrality by urging all parties to “remain rational and show restraint”. Beijing’s foreign ministry yesterday released a 12-point proposal calling for an end to unilateral sanctions that have not been approved by the UN Security Council – where Russia could veto them. Mr Zelensky said he wanted to meet his Chinese counterpart to discuss their peace plan calling for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation. He said: “China has started talking about Ukraine and that’s not bad. It seems to me that there is respect for our territorial integrity, security issues.” Learn more He added that he expected to have one-on-one talks with the Chinese leader, but did not say when. “I plan to meet Xi Jinping and I believe it will be beneficial for our countries and for global security,” he said. Although Mr. Zelensky welcomed Beijing’s contribution, he instead referred to his own peace plan, which must be voted on by the United Nations General Assembly. He said: “It seems to me that our formula for peace has already been supported by a large number of States and we hope that they will support it when there is a meeting of the United Nations and a vote on the corresponding resolution. .” Despite China’s calls for “peace and dialogue”, Beijing abstained when the UN on Thursday approved a resolution calling on Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its armed forces. Although Mr Zelensky plans to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned that Beijing is considering supplying arms to Russia. “To date, we have seen Chinese companies (…) providing non-lethal support to Russia for use in Ukraine. The concern we have now is based on information we have that they are planning to provide lethal support,” he said. Joe Biden also questioned China’s peace plan, telling ABC News: I haven’t seen anything in the plan that would indicate there’s anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/ukraine-russia-china-xi-jinping-peace-plan-zelensky-meeting-b1063057.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos