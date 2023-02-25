Reviews | Glenn Close: Hold our leaders accountable





For the editor:

Re What Fords Pardon of Nixon Means (and Doesnt Mean) for Trump, by Garrett M. Graff (Opinion guest essay, nytimes.com, Feb. 20):

As a working actor, I tried to find the good inside the villains and the darkness in the heroes. However, on television, when I was growing up in the 1950s, there were only good guys or bad guys. The good guys always win.

It was a natural transition from believing in the good guys on TV to believing in the good guys in government. Nave, yes, but after World War II, didn’t the free world see the United States as the good guys? That’s what we were told and that’s what we believed.

Then came the 1970s and Watergate. We have seen the mask slowly, painfully and inevitably removed from the face of our President and his cronies. Not all of our leaders were good guys. In truth, they could be corrupt, ruthless, and power-hungry.

When Nixon climbed the steps of the helicopter after resigning, I said out loud: Please say something! Please acknowledge and apologize for what you have put us through.

Nixon turned, gave the victory sign, and walked away. I felt viciously punched in the stomach. Certainly, millions of others have felt the same. Nixon was pardoned and the fist bump in our body politic turned into a festering cynicism about our leaders that only grew in the years that followed.

Nixon should have been held responsible. And Donald Trump too. Another punch can prove fatal.

Glenn CloseBozeman, Mont.

