German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India and meets Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday for a two-day visit that is expected to further expand comprehensive bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy, trade and investment. People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict should figure prominently in the deliberations. (ANI)

Scholz will have in-depth talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 11:45 a.m., covering the Ukrainian conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

It is Scholz’s first visit to India since becoming German Chancellor in December 2021 after Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure in the top job.

They said the talks will also focus on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, clean energy, climate change and new technologies.

The two leaders are also expected to address the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen growing Chinese assertiveness in recent years.

Modi and Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort town of Bali on Nov. 16 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi’s visit to Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

This was followed by Modi’s visit to the alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26-27 to attend the annual G7 summit.

Scholz invited Modi to the G7 summit under the German presidency.

India-Germany ties have intensified in a range of key areas in recent years.

Scholz will depart for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is expected to leave the Karnataka capital around 5:30 p.m.