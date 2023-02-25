Inaugurates Section II of Semarang-Demak Toll Road, Jokowi: functions as a dyke





SEMARANG, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Semarang-Demak Toll Road, Section II of Sayung-Demak Section, Central Java. This 16.01 kilometer toll road should be able to connect the productive sectors of the Central Java region. Jokowi reminded regional governments including governors, regents and mayors to take advantage of the toll roads that have been built to increase productivity in their respective regions. Read also : Fiscal-monetary balance, Jokowi retains Perry Warjiyo as BI governor “I just want to remind once again, that all the toll roads that have been completed in the country are intended for governors, regents, mayors, to immediately connect, integrate with existing production areas in their respective territories, to both industrial, agricultural, plantation, tourism. So that the advantages of toll roads really bring speed, both in logistics transport and in the transport of production products from the industrial areas that we have”, said said Jokowi in his remarks, quoted by the Presidential Secretariat, on Saturday (25/2/2023) In addition to increasing production efficiency and competitiveness in productive areas, the Semarang-Demak toll road also functions as a dyke capable of coping with tidal flooding which has frequently occurred. “I also really appreciate the Sayung Demak toll road because the second one also acts as a dyke so in my opinion the flight of the future will be further, the level will be higher and it will reach the mainland because we can prevent the flight a little bit. climate change,” Jokowi said. Read also : Press accidents on toll roads, Jasa Marga Education safety riding to high school students The construction of Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II spent a budget of IDR 5.9 trillion through the cooperation of Toll Road Business Entity (BUJT) PT Semarang Demak Housing Development with the PT WIKA consortium. Meanwhile, Section I Semarang/Kaligawe-Sayung, which is 10.39 kilometers long, was constructed by the government with a budget allocation of Rs 10 trillion from the state budget. In early 2023, Section II of the Semarang-Demak Toll Road was opened to the public after receiving a certificate of operational capability from the Director General of Highways of the Ministry of PUPR on December 22, 2022. Publisher: Mashoud Toarik ([email protected])

