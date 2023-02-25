It’s up to you to bring growth back to the global economy: PM Modi to G20 members | bangalore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday it was up to G20 member countries – the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems – to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. Prime Minister Modi delivered his remarks at the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting. (Twitter | Narendra Modi)(HT_PRINT) The prime minister also said it was not an easy task. During the Prime Minister’s inaugural address in a video message to the first meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) of the G20, he stressed that confidence in international financial institutions had eroded amid the severe economic difficulties due to the impact of the Covid pandemic and partly because international financial institutions have been slow to reform. READ | PM Modi urges G20 leaders to focus on inclusiveness The prime minister added that many countries, especially developing economies, were still dealing with its aftermath. “We are also seeing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said he hoped G20 member countries would take inspiration from the dynamism of India’s economy. He pointed out that Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future and hoped that member countries would be able to convey the same positive spirit to the global economy. The Prime Minister insisted that the talks focus on the world’s most vulnerable citizens. Only by creating an inclusive agenda will global economic leadership regain the trust of the world. The theme of our G20 Presidency also promotes this inclusive vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. READ | Prime Minister Modi shares insights on climate change at G20 meeting: report Even as the world’s population topped 8 billion, Prime Minister Modi said progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals appeared to be slowing. “We must work collectively to strengthen multilateral development banks to address global challenges such as climate change and high debt levels,” he added. Prime Minister Modi explained that as G20 members gather in Bengaluru – India’s tech capital – delegates will get first-hand experience of how Indian consumers have embraced digital payments. He also said that during the G20 Presidency, the government created a new system for G20 guests to use India’s revolutionary digital payment platform, UPI.

