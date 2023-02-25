DeSantis leads Trump in California early in primary race, poll finds





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a lead among California Republicans over former President Trump for the parties’ 2024 presidential nomination, according to a poll released Friday.

About 37% of GOP voters backed DeSantis, while 29% preferred Trump, according to the new poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Those numbers are an almost mirror image of support for both in an August poll conducted by Berkeley.

Other hopefuls lagged far behind, with none getting more than 7% in the poll.

California is important to Republican presidential candidates despite its overall Democratic majority. Nearly 2.3 million voters voted for Trump in the March 2020 state primary, the most of any state in the country.

DeSantis has taken a particularly strong lead among Republican voters with college degrees, who support him by more than 2 to 1 over Trump. The former president has the support of Republicans who have not attended college, and the two rank nearly evenly among those with some college experience but not a four-year degree.

Among California Republicans who voted for Trump in 2020, DeSantis leads by 11 points in the new poll; he trailed Trump by 14 points among those voters six months ago.

There are serious defections from its ranks, said Mark DiCamillo, director of the IGS poll. These voters now agree with DeSantis more than with Trump. It is quite significant.

The poll results come just over a week before DeSantis is due to travel to Southern California, with speeches in Orange County and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, places where he will meet. well-heeled Republican donors and party leaders.

The survey also shed light on Californians’ complicated views of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a state where other Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1 among registered voters.

While Bidens’ approval ratings have improved in recent months, with 57% of state voters now praising his professional performance, the same proportion of voters don’t want the 80-year-old to run for re-election. next year.

Nearly 6 in 10 respondents weren’t keen on Harris running for the White House if Biden decided not to seek another term, even with his California roots. Harris grew up in the Bay Area and served as a San Francisco district attorney, state attorney general, and U.S. senator from California.

Usually this is where people in your own area are the most positive about you, and people outside your area learn more about you and eventually get on board. That hasn’t been the case for Kamala, DiCamillo said. In fact, given the enthusiasm [voters have for her running] for the president, in the Bay Area, it is less than in Los Angeles. That tells me. She never had a real strong base of support in the Bay Area, and that was true for the entire two-year period that followed her as vice president.

Regardless of those qualms, barring an unprecedented political shift, California’s 54 electoral votes will easily end up in the Democratic column in the November 2024 presidential election. Biden leads DeSantis by 23 points among voters in the States in a hypothetical game and beat Trump by 30 points, according to the poll. In 2020, Biden beat Trump by 29% in California.

Former President Trump salutes after an event Wednesday at the Eastern Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, following a Feb. 3 train derailment.

(Rebecca Droke/AFP/Getty Images)

The 2024 state presidential primary, to be held next March, could be key in deciding the Republican nomination. California will once again have the largest delegation at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the party will officially select its nominee.

Additionally, the state is home to a huge group of wealthy donors. In 2020, Trump and his support groups received more than $92 million from California donors, making the state the third-largest home for his funders, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Figures are significant underestimates because they do not include contributions to political action committees or individual donations under $200.

It’s a key reason why prominent Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are among the White House hopefuls who have visited the state since the last presidential election.

Haley recently announced a 2024 presidential bid; Pence, Pompeo and others are believed to be considering an offer.

Along with Trump and DeSantis, Pence, Pompeo and Haley were among 11 Republicans included in the potential presidential field in Berkeley’s IGS poll.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Reagan Library as well as an Orange County GOP fundraiser on March 5. While it’s unclear whether he’s raising money for committees supporting his campaign efforts, DeSantis will meet and mingle with top GOP donors at the events, which are taking place in the strongholds of wealthy and well-connected conservatives, according to sources close to his plans.

The poll shows why these regions may be key to the DeSantis campaign if he does show up. More educated and wealthier Republican voters are much more likely to support the governor of Florida than Trump.

GOP college graduates backed DeSantis over Trump 39% to 21% in the poll, while college-educated Republicans favored DeSantis over Trump nearly 3 to 1. In contrast, Republican voters did not with no more than a high school diploma preferred Trump over DeSantis 45% to 30%.

There were similar disparities among voters with different incomes, with GOP voters in wealthier California households much more likely to support DeSantis than Trump.

White voters without a college education have long been Trump’s staunchest supporters, and his weakness among college-educated voters, which emerged in the 2016 election, helped Democrats win in former conservative strongholds such than Orange County that year, the first time the county backed a Democrat. for president since the Great Depression. This dynamic was evident in the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential race.

The poll indicates that the academic divide is dividing Republican ranks, echoing other surveys that have shown this division nationally.

That could benefit DeSantis in states like California, where college graduates make up a large portion of the electorate. But it could boost Trump in other parts of the country, including parts of the South and Midwest, where non-college voters have dominated the Republican primaries.

Voters who quit school after high school or didn’t graduate from high school make up 18% of the Republican electorate in California, but made up just over 1 in 3 GOP voters in the US. nationwide in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

DiCamillo said GOP voters who have or haven’t completed high school remained consistent in their support for Trump, which makes sense because they were the bedrock of his base.

But the other segments are moving, he says. That’s Trump’s vulnerability this time around, at least in California.

The Berkeley IGS poll polled 7,512 registered California voters online in English and Spanish, including a weighted sample of 1,755 registered Republicans, from Feb. 14-20. Because survey results are weighted to match census and voter registration criteria, accurate estimates of the margin of error are difficult; however, the results are estimated to have a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction for the full sample and 3.5 percentage points for the Republican sample.

