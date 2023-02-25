About Damaged Irrigation, Farmers Should Complain – President of RI Ir.Joko Widodo – Malintang Pos Online



PANYABUNGAN (Malintangpos Online): “Thousands of hectares of agricultural land in Siabu and Panyabungan Districts, Mandailing Natal Regency, lack of water supply for the 2023 planting season. This information has been spread by a number of online media outlets and newspapers, but so far it appears that the Sumatra II River Basin Authority (BWS) and more – more so the Ministry of Public Works and of the Public Housing of the Republic of Indonesia, always be “SILENCE” aka there is no SOLUTION to overcome it. “This morning, the people of Siabu sub-district invited me to go to the agricultural area which lacks water and also to the broken irrigation of Aek Badak Jae village, to be reported and reported to the minister. of the PUPR and if necessary to the Indonesian President Ir.Joko Widodo”, said Iskandar Hasibuan, former member of the Madina DPRD (2009-2014) and also provincial legislators from North Sumatra of the PDI Perjuangan. Iskandar said that while it is true that the problems of the damaged irrigations of Batang Angkola and Batang Gadis have been reported to the BWS of North Sumatra II and there is still no SOLUTION, it is better that the “cries” of these farmers are reported. to the Minister of PUPR, DPR RI and if necessary to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo. Imagine, research results from the Agricultural Research and Development Agency for 2008-2021 show that rice productivity in the field is minimal8 tonnes/hectare (this is the minimum). This means if the crop failed in Mandailing Natal we did 4,772 hectares and we multiplied it by 8 tons/hectare, of course the number is around 38,176 tons for a single planting season in 2 of the 23 Mandailing Natal sub-districts. Referring to the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), which reports throughout December 2022, the average harvested coarse grain price (GKP) at farmer level Rp 5,624.00 per kgor up 17.83%. And we multiply 38,176 tons by Rp. 5,624.00/Kg, how many rupees is approximately Rp. 214,701,524,000, – if grain price is according to BPS report for 2022 which is passed (continued). Admin: Dita Risky Saputri. SKM. Comment

