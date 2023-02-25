Watch the spoiled brat check you out: Maryam Nawaz applauds Imran Khan





PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has applauded PTI President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan for calling her a ‘spoiled brat’ when he criticized her for launching a scathing attack against Supreme Court justices.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz hit back at Imran Khan and called him a ‘king of conspiracies’ while accusing him of being aided by former DG ISI general (retired) Faiz Hameed.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your screams aren’t bad because you were the king of conspiracies, thriving and surviving on them with the help of your godfather Faiz and his remnants. Now watch the ‘spoiled brat’ subdue you so godsons and pawns like you are relegated to insignificance,” Maryam Nawaz said in her reply to Imran Khan.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your screams aren’t bad because you were the king of plots, thriving and surviving on them with the help of your godfather Faiz and his remnants. Now watch the spoiled brat subdue you so godchildren and pawns like you are relegated to insignificance. https://t.co/TvBnFnk7VL

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 25, 2023

Maryam Nawaz recently came under heavy criticism for her tirade against Supreme Court justices at her workers’ convention in Sargodha on Thursday.

Read more: PML-N worker confronts Maryam Nawaz at press conference

She castigated, what she called, the Cabal of 5 for dislodging her father Nawaz Sharif from power. Showing pictures of the judges and former ISI DG Faiz Hameed, Maryam Nawaz said the five people seen on the screen are responsible for Pakistan’s current situation.

His scathing attack on the judiciary resonated all the way to Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday when it took up the Suo Motu case over delayed elections in Punjab and KP.

Reacting to Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, Imran Khan got tough with the senior PML-N leader, saying the brazen and calculated attacks on SC judges by the PDM and spoiled brat Maryam, fed on the money of the corruption, have only one goal: to flee even the elections. by violating the Constitution.

Imran Khan has warned that by attacking the Supreme Court of Pakistan, they (Maryam Group) are harming the federation and ensuring that the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.

Read more: Imran Khan’s long part-time march yields no results: Maryam Nawaz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/watch-the-spoilt-brat-checkmate-you-maryam-nawaz-claps-back-at-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos