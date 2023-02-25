Trump Jr. calls Pete Buttigieg ‘that gay guy’ during homophobic TV rant





Donald Trump, Jr. took to the far-right Newsmax network on Wednesday and was trafficked in blatant homophobia when he called US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “that gay guy” and claimed he was in his position simply because of his sexual orientation.

Criticizing Buttigiegs’ response to the disaster in eastern Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed three weeks ago, Trump Jr. said, “We don’t even expect these guys do their job.”

He then began his rant against the Rhodes Scholar and former mayor.

Peter doesn’t belong in the job, but he’s the guy who didn’t belong in the job to run for president. But they let him because he was gay, and they ticked a box, and then he didn’t win, but, well, he’s the gay guy, so we have to give him something, let’s make him secretary of transportation. What does he know? Nothing. His failure, after failure, after failure, really affects the American people.

Republicans had criticized Buttigieg for not immediately going to the site of the train derailment when he never got angry with Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell , for not going to any derailments during her tenure, including those with fatalities. .

Buttigieg visited the scene of the crash on Thursday and called on the former president to join the Biden administrations’ efforts to reverse previous administrations’ deregulations regarding rail safety.

Another Twitter user just responded to the video with facts about Buttigieg.

@SecretaryPete is a graduate of Harvard and Oxford (where he was a Rhodes Scholar). He is fluent in 7 languages. Pete was an intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan. He was mayor of South Bend. Petes an accomplished pianist who was invited to accompany a symphony orchestra

Republicans and those on the right have sought to attack several LGBTQ+ members of President Bidens’ administration and brand them unworthy of office.

Conservative pundits and right-wing influencers often disparage White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first black woman to hold the post, and Deputy Health Secretary ADM Rachel Levine, the first confirmed transgender person. by the Senate, as unqualified for their roles.

