Hasty reconstruction could expose Turkey to another earthquake – Asia and the Pacific

Hasty reconstruction could expose Turkey to another earthquake
Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer (Reuters)
Istanbul
Sat, February 25, 2023
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to rebuild quickly after devastating earthquakes rocked the country risks triggering another disaster unless urban planning and building safety are carefully reviewed, architects and engineers say.
Days after the worst earthquake in Turkey’s modern history, Erdogan has pledged to rebuild the southern disaster area within a year, a conservative pledge estimated at $25 billion and others expect to be much higher.
Authorities say more than 380,000 units in 105,794 buildings are in urgent need of demolition or have collapsed, out of 2.5 million structures in the region.
A construction boom defined Erdogan’s two-decade rule, during which his government collected some $38 billion in earthquake-related taxes, according to Reuters calculations. The tax, still in place, could provide quick funding to begin reconstruction efforts.
In the face of the June elections, Erdogan’s government has faced a wave of criticism both over its response to the devastation and over what many Turks say were years of policies that led to the so easy destruction of dozens of thousands of buildings.
Erdogan had said the government would cover rents for those leaving quake-affected towns. “We will rebuild these buildings within a year and return them to the citizens,” he said.
But experts say it needs to carefully apply earthquake safety standards and build safer structures in the region, which straddles one of three fault lines that crisscross Turkey.
“It is not only necessary to replace demolished buildings, but also to replan cities based on scientific data such as not building on fault lines and learning from past mistakes,” said Esin Koymen, former chief of the Istanbul Chamber. Architects.
“The first priority is new planning, not new building.”
More than a million homeless
The February 6 earthquakes, which also struck neighboring Syria, left more than a million homeless and killed far more than the last official tally of 46,000 people in the two countries.
They devastated southern Turkey in the dead of winter, with near freezing night temperatures, leaving many emergency tents inadequate for the homeless. More than 2 million others evacuated the area which was home to more than 13 million people.
The quakes revealed the fragility of Turkey’s infrastructure, experts said, as they tore through modern and old buildings, including hospitals, mosques, churches and schools.
Some now fear that the government’s ambitious timetable leaves little time to right past mistakes.
“When they say ‘we start construction in a month, we finish it in a year’, without the urban works, frankly, it means that the disaster we are experiencing has not been noticed,” Nusret said. Suna, deputy head of the Chamber of Civil Engineers.
“It takes months to make city maps…it’s very wrong to ignore those maps.”
Town Planning Minister Murat Kurum said last week that the government would consider detailed geological surveys in its plans to rebuild the city and that tenders would be held.
“Friendly Companies”
The bill to rebuild homes, transmission lines and infrastructure is around $25 billion, or 2.5% of GDP, US bank JPMorgan said in a report. Another report by the trade association Turkonfed estimated the damage to housing at $70.8 billion.
And analysts say the costs could exceed initial estimates.
Over 20 years in power, Erdogan has used major real estate projects to showcase Turkey’s growing prosperity. Public and private construction boosted jobs and new housing stock, and contributed to its opinion polls.
The looming presidential and parliamentary elections, which could be delayed due to the earthquake, pose Erdogan’s biggest political challenge yet, given that a cost-of-living crisis weighed heavily on Turks long before disaster does not occur.
Some critics said the state has exacerbated the crisis by awarding lucrative construction contracts to “friendly” companies over the years in exchange for political and financial support.
Pinar Giritlioglu, President of the Istanbul Chamber of Planners, said: “Unfortunately, the rentier system instead of science continues to rule everything.”
The government has pledged to investigate anyone suspected of being responsible for collapsing buildings and has arrested dozens of people so far.
earthquake-resistant buildings
Although there are no precise data on the more than 20 million buildings in the country, former Minister of Urban Planning Mehmet Ozhaseki said during his term in office in mid-2018 that “probably more than 50% of all buildings” violated housing regulations. The Planning Ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the current numbers.
Opposition politicians accuse Erdogan’s government of not enforcing building regulations and of wrongfully spending special taxes levied after the last major earthquake in 1999 to make buildings more weather-resistant. earthquake.
Erdogan has repeatedly dismissed what he calls opposition lies designed to hinder investment.
In 2018, the government issued an amnesty for existing buildings that had breached building regulations – for a fee, a practice also practiced under previous governments before 1999.
While the public housing agency TOKI has built only 1 million earthquake-resistant houses over the past two decades, around 5% of buildings in Turkey, the private sector has built just over 2 million solid houses during the same period, according to the Minister of Urbanism Kurum.
