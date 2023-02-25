After seven months, the UK is still reeling from Boris Johnson’s government





Seven months after announcing his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the shadow of Boris Johnson still hangs over the ruling Conservative Party. Despite being forced to resign and presiding over a massive drop in support for himself and his party, Johnson still tries to influence government policy. His supporters say his interventions are the Tories’ last hope of saving the party from decimation in the next election. Johnson was forced to resign after several scandals made his position untenable.These scandals included the notorious Partygate, where Johnson became the first prime minister to be found guilty of breaking the law by holding illegal meetings during the lockdown of Covid-19. The final straw for Johnson came after allegations surfaced that his deputy leader, Chris Pincher, was sexually harassing party members. Johnson hired Pincher when he was aware of the rumors about his conduct. Johnson has spent much of the past week leaving Westminster guessing whether or not he will speak out publicly against Sunak as he tries to broker a deal with the European Union to settle part of the deal on the Brexit of 2019. Johnson brokered and signed that deal, calling it ready to bake during his election campaign the same year. The part of the agreement that causes all the problems is the Northern Ireland Protocol, which theoretically prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland, which left the European Union along with the rest of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, a Member State. of the block. Both sides agree that a border should not exist, lest it cause tension and violence. Northern Ireland has been largely peaceful since a 1998 settlement ended the three-decade Troubles in which more than 3,500 people were killed. The UK has not fully implemented the protocol, fearing it will harm trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Pro-British trade unionists in Northern Ireland say the protocol isolates the province from the rest of the UK, while UK Brexit hardliners believe the protocol and any deal Sunak might strike to revive it is essentially an EU capitulation, despite support for negotiations in 2019. These hardliners, along with Johnson, believe that Sunak should not specifically drop a bill Johnson introduced during his tenure, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which allows the UK government to tear up parts of the protocol. law. The constant noise and anticipation of Johnson’s intervention effectively killed talk of a deal to be struck with the EU and left many questioning Sunak’s strength as prime minister. Johnson also publicly implored Sunak to become the first Western leader to send fighter jets to Ukraine, as the conflict marked its first anniversary. This content was originally created in English. original back Share:

