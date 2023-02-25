Georgia Trump juror unlikely to derail charges, experts say





The chairwoman of the special Georgia grand jury investigating Trump gave a series of media interviews. Trump's lawyers argued she ruined a potential indictment, but legal experts say it's all good. She was cautious in her remarks, and potential future jurors likely already have opinions about Trump.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old who says she didn’t vote in the 2020 election threw Georgia’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump into a media whirlwind.

Emily Kohrs was chosen as the president of the 23-person special purpose grand jury assembled in Atlanta by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. His name was discovered by the Associated Press, which launched a media tour of sorts where Kohrs appeared to bask in the spotlight talking about the jury’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Kohrs, however, refused to answer the question everyone was asking: Did the special grand jury, in its still-secret report, recommend criminal charges against Trump himself?

Yet when asked by CNN how many people were recommended for indictments, she made a series of facial expressions that left little doubt.

“It’s not a short list,” Kohrs said.

Trump’s lawyers rushed.

His attorney Drew Findling told The New York Times that Kohrs “poisoned” a group of potential jurors with his comments. Jennifer Little, another of his attorneys, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she broke the judge’s rules by speaking out about the special grand jury’s deliberations.

“This type of carnival, clownish atmosphere that has been portrayed over the past 36 hours takes away from the utter sanctity, integrity and, for that matter, reliability” of the investigation, Findling told the Atlanta Journal. -Constitution. .

Legal experts who spoke to Insider, however, said Willis need not worry.

Would Trump’s lawyers attempt to quash a potential indictment based on the foreman’s comments? Probably. But that doesn’t mean they would succeed.

Annulment motions are “uphill battles,” according to University of Georgia Law School professor Ronald L. Carlson.

“She didn’t name any defendants, which would have been wrong. And she didn’t even mention any specific charges that the special grand jury might have mentioned in their report as being involved in particular cases,” Carlson told Insider. “So I think future prosecutions weren’t compromised by that.”

The grand juror closely followed the rules

Under Georgia law, grand jurors have a lot of leeway in what they are allowed to talk about, according to Norm Eisen, a legal ethics expert and co-author of a Brookings Institution analysis of legal risk. of Trump.

Kohrs kept a copy of the presiding judge’s instructions in front of her during her interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and in other media appearances she noted that she avoided details the judge did not disclose. .

“Ms. Kohrs has very openly tried to live within the parameters the judge apparently gave her of what is allowed and what is not allowed, and so far I don’t think she has exceeded them,” Eisen told Insider. “Even if she had, they should also be prejudicial to Trump and the other defendants and they weren’t. Nothing she did undermines their ability to get a fair trial.”

Willis appointed the special grand jury in May 2022. Through January of this year, the group of Fulton County residents heard evidence and issued subpoenas for a wide-ranging investigation into Trump’s efforts to make pressure on Georgian officials to “find” votes that would overturn its 2020 election defeat to current President Joe Biden in the state.

Jurors also considered evidence from an investigation into an effort to send fake voters to Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and wrongfully re-elect Trump as president. The panel heard from 75 witnesses in total, including Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina.

Fani Willis, right, will now choose to appoint a regular grand jury to consider the charges against Trump. AP Photo/Ben Gray

The jurors did not have the power to initiate criminal charges, but they prepared a report of their findings. This report included recommendations for Willis to indict those examined by the grand jury. A brief part of the report made public by Robert McBurney, the judge presiding over the grand jury, showed that they suggested perjury charges against people who allegedly lied under oath.

Eisen told Insider that Kohrs’ comments are further proof that Willis will press charges against Trump, even though she didn’t say anything groundbreaking.

“Ms. Kohrs’ statements further confirm what I and others have been saying for many months: Trump and his co-conspirators will face charges in Georgia,” he said. “It helps to have transparency. But she’s not saying anything new. You won’t find anything material in her statements that hasn’t already been discussed.”

Kohrs said one of the first major pieces of evidence they heard was the phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump wanted Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” that would fill the electoral gap with Biden.

Carlson said it was another indication that the call is a central part of Willis’ investigation.

“She said it was one of the first pieces of evidence they looked at,” Carlson said. “That’s going to be a very important consideration here.”

Everyone already has an opinion on Trump.

Willis now has the task of reviewing the special grand jury’s report and deciding whether to refer its findings to a regular grand jury, which has the power to indict.

The district attorney does not have to follow their charging recommendations, noted Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor. This extra step between Kohrs’ special grand jury and another grand jury that has yet to be constituted is another reason why Kohrs’ comments are irrelevant, Rahmani said.

“The district attorney can prosecute because of the recommendations or, despite the recommendations, she can ignore them,” Rahmani told Insider. “So it has no practical legal effect.”

Trump’s lawyers argued that foreman Emily Kohrs poisoned a group of potential jurors with her comments to the media. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Willis sought to keep the grand jury’s special report secret, telling McBurney during a hearing that disclosing its contents before she made charging decisions could harm potential defendants. Kohrs’ comments probably don’t go far enough to create “the kind of damaging publicity” that would invalidate an indictment, according to Carlson, because she didn’t name anyone recommended for charges.

Willis also probably doesn’t have to worry about Trump’s lawyers’ argument that Kohrs “poisoned” a potential group of grand jurors, experts told Insider.

Rahmani pointed out that many people already have strong opinions about Trump. The interviews probably haven’t moved the needle much, he said.

“Is it reasonable for Trump to say that because this woman has given multiple media interviews, jurors now have different opinions of him?” Rahmani said. “I mean, it’s the former president. There’s everything that happened with the Capitol riot. What a grand juror said, in the scheme of things, it’s like a drop in the ocean.”

Still, Eisen told Insider it’s best not to have a “media circus” around the prospect of indicting a former president.

“His media tour is a bit of a distraction from the underlying substantive questions of guilt or innocence,” Eisen said. “Fortunately, she seems to have stopped.”

