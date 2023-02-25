Iran still seeks to kill Donald Trump, general says





ISTANBUL: Fears of another major earthquake have been reignited in Istanbul since the February 6 disaster that hit Turkey and Syria, but a leading Turkish seismologist has reassured the risk has not increased. The risk has not increased because we are talking about completely different systems, Dogan Kalafat, the director of the earthquake and tsunami monitoring center at the Kandilli observatory in Istanbul told AFP. Yet the 16 million residents of Istanbul, a city that spans two continents and has seen skyscrapers sprout in recent years, wonder if they’re ready for the Big One. I’d love to say it, but unfortunately it’s a very big city with too many poorly constructed buildings, said Kalafat, who denounced the use of poor quality cement and construction on soft ground. While waiting for a major earthquake, we must make good use of the time. We need to build earthquake-resistant houses on solid ground. This is the most important precaution to take, underlined the seismologist. At the observatory, seismologists take turns every eight hours to watch a series of computer screens monitoring potential tremors. In front of them, on a wall at least five meters (16 feet) high, a giant screen provides real-time readings from 260 seismic stations across the country. Nine thousand aftershocks have taken place in Turkey since February 6, which is more than seven or eight times normal, Kalafat said. On one of the desks, a laminated map shows the North Anatolian Rift, which crosses the Sea of ​​Marmara just 15 to 17 kilometers from the southern shores of Istanbul, Kalafat said. 65% probability that an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 7 will occur before 2030 in the same region which includes Istanbul. The risk has increased to 75% in 50 years and 95% in 90 years. These statistics are not very relevant , Kalafat said, adding: Even with today’s technology, it is impossible to predict an earthquake. We can indicate, with some margin of error, where an earthquake may occur and what its magnitude may be, but we cannot know when it will occur, he said. The Kandilli observatory has developed an early warning system, but Istanbul is too close to the fault line for a system to be effective, Kalafat said. On one of the desks, sitting between two screens, is a black phone with two red tags with the acronym for public disaster management agencies, allowing scientists to send out an alert for a major earthquake. The early warning could gain a maximum of seven or eight seconds, not enough time for residents to seek shelter. By comparison, the telephone alert system in Japan’s Tohoku region, which was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, buys audiences 45 seconds. There you can send a warning message to the citizens, but we don’t have that possibility here, it s helps.

