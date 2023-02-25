The Memo: Trumps surprises a somewhat conventional campaign





Former President Trump is doing something shocking – he’s running a campaign that’s starting to look pretty conventional.

This week alone, Trump released several policy proposals. He announced the hiring of seasoned senior executives in Iowa State, First Caucus. And he traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, in the wake of the Feb. 3 train derailment, using the power of his old office to step the spotlight on residents — and himself.

Overall, the current tone is quite different from the uproar the American public has become accustomed to since Trump launched his first campaign for the White House nearly eight years ago.

Trump allies revel in the change.

“People think they know what to expect from Donald Trump in 2024. They’re wrong,” said Michael Caputo, a longtime friend and adviser to the former president. “They recognize the caustic social media posts, they recognize his tactic of giving each contestant a nickname. But they haven’t seen anything yet.

Caputo and others note the seasoned activists who have rubbed shoulders with the former president from the start this time around, including senior adviser Susie Wiles, known for her knowledge of the Florida campaigns in particular, pollster Tony Fabrizio and political adviser Vince Haley.

Trump has also begun issuing more detailed proposals than seen before, particularly during his 2016 seat-of-the-pants campaign.

The campaign is currently bringing these ideas together under the general heading “Agenda47”. Trump, the 45th president, would also become the 47th president if he wins a second term in 2024.

This month he advocated typically tough measures to tackle crime, to underscore his opposition to so-called ESG investing – the acronym stands for investing that takes into account environmental, social and governance concerns – and to boost the American energy.

While there was a lot of Trumpian rhetoric, there were at least some specifics.

On crime, Trump said he would require local police departments receiving Justice Department grants to revert to the ultra-controversial stop-and-frisk policies of the past and cooperate with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “to apprehend and deport criminal aliens.

On ESG, he promised to issue an executive order if re-elected that would ban the use of such criteria in the management of retirement accounts.

On energy, he said he would pull the United States out of the Paris climate change accords again and “promptly issue approvals for all energy infrastructure projects worth their salt.”

The point is less the political rights and wrongs of these proposals than the fact that they are made at all.

An open question, of course, is to what extent Trump’s change is driven by a desire to meet the challenge likely to be posed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

DeSantis has said almost nothing about his 2024 plans, but he’s expected to announce a campaign in the coming months. Polls show he is clearly Trump’s strongest contender for the GOP nomination.

DeSantis, unlike Trump, still has his hands on the levers of power. He used that power to make headline-grabbing ads with national resonance for conservatives.

On Thursday, DeSantis announced a push for tougher immigration measures in his state, including mandatory use of E-Verify by private and public employers, and a revocation of state tuition fees. for unauthorized migrants.

DeSantis once pushed back on a proposed advanced placement course in African American studies, on the grounds that it presented too much of a political agenda. And he successfully petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to appoint a grand jury to determine whether there were malpractices in the COVID-19 vaccine claims.

With so much going on from his likely enemy, Trump could do next to nothing on the political front.

But the former president also has his advantages in other areas, including the symbolic weight of the position he held for four years.

He put it to good use on Wednesday during his visit to East Palestine, Ohio.

Trump has accused the Biden administration of “indifference and betrayal” toward residents of the small eastern Ohio town. Speaking from behind a lectern adorned with his name, he argued the people there needed ‘answers and results’ rather than ‘apologies’.

The relative decorum of the speech stood in stark contrast to how Trump sometimes behaved in office, even in disaster areas. In 2017, visiting Puerto Rico after a hurricane, he threw paper towels into the crowd like a basketball player taking a free throw.

It would be foolish to overstate how conventional Trump has become, of course.

Incendiary rhetoric always goes hand in hand with these more modulated movements. He continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was rigged and to downplay the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. He will continue to lambaste in vicious terms prosecutors whose investigations target him.

The base of MAGA Trump is therefore unlikely to think that he has gone soft or that he has sold himself to the hated “swamp”.

But there was a noticeable shift nonetheless — one that even Republicans who were skeptical of Trump can’t help but notice.

“What you see,” said Doug Heye, former communications director for the Republican National Committee, “is someone always calling themselves the underdog, trying to play an insider game.”

The Memo is a column reported by Niall Stanage.

