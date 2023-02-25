Following China’s peace proposal, Zelenskyy expresses desire to meet Xi Jinping

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he wanted to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The statement was made by Zelenskyy at a press conference on February 24 as kyiv marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. “First of all, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping. And I believe it will benefit our states and global security. . We have significant trade with China,” the Ukrainian prime minister said.

Zelenskyy said China respects territorial integrity and should therefore take steps to withdraw Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. He also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and avoiding the occupation of nuclear power plants during the conflict. “The problem is not just war, the problem is that we are a state that wants to preserve economic relations,” he added.

He further said that respect for international law and the United Nations Charter was essential to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict and that China’s support for these principles would signal its support for the peace plan proposed by Ukraine. .

Zelenskyy also said he was doing his best to prevent Chinese arms shipments to Russia to avoid any risk of “World War III”. “I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. It is very important to me,” Zelenskyy said. said.

Zelenskyy on China’s proposed peace plan

Zelenskyy gave qualified support on Friday to China’s new statements on the war in his country, saying that “Beijing’s interest is not bad” and could be useful in isolating Russia. Our task is to bring everyone together to isolate one, Zelenskyy said at the press conference. his thoughts. I believe that the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead.

China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal released on Friday that analysts said was unlikely to yield results.

Zelenskyy said there are points in the Chinese proposals with which he agrees and others with which we disagree. But it is something, he added. He also said he was doing everything possible to prevent China from arming Russia.

I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to the Russian Federation… This is point number 1, Zelenskyy said. He added that he wants to believe that China will be on the side of the just world, that is, on our side. Russia’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed China’s peace plan on Friday and said it remains open to political and diplomatic efforts.

China’s proposed peace plan

The plan released by China’s Foreign Ministry mostly reiterated long-held positions, and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely middleman.

It calls for respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, but does not say what will happen to the territory occupied by Russia since the invasion. It also calls for an end to unilateral sanctions against Russia, indirectly criticizes the enlargement of the NATO alliance and condemns threats of nuclear force.

The 12-point document also calls for measures to prevent attacks on civilians and civilian installations, ensure the security of nuclear installations, establish humanitarian corridors for civilians and ensure the export of grain. He called for an end to Cold War mentality, China’s standard term for what it sees as American hegemony, and for maintaining alliances such as NATO.

Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis. says the proposal. He did not provide any details on what form the talks should take, but said China would continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

The proposal comes as U.S.-China relations hit a historic low over Taiwan, trade and technology disputes, human rights and China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

(with AP inputs)