India ready to contribute to the peace process: PM Modi on the Ukraine crisis | Latest India News

India has insisted on resolving the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy and stands ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Modi-Scholz in Delhi discusses Ukraine, migration, job opportunities, and more (Twotter/@narendramodi)

The war in Ukraine entered its second year hours before Scholz arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, who described the conflict as a major disaster because it violated the principle of not changing borders through the use of violence. Scholz said in a joint media interaction with Modi that it is important for countries to make their position on the war very clear at the United Nations.

German officials said the Ukraine crisis, expanding trade and investment and tackling climate change will be among the priorities of Scholz’s two-day visit. The Russian invasion of Ukraine also cast a shadow over discussions at the G20 finance ministers meeting in Bangalore, and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it would be unacceptable for his country if Proposed Statement Waters Down Denunciation of Russia’s Actions.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict have negatively impacted developing countries, and called for joint efforts to address these issues. We insist on this even during India’s G20 Presidency, he said in Hindi during the joint media interaction.

Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Modi has said.

Scholz pointed to the immense losses in Ukraine, including the destruction of infrastructure and energy networks, and called the war a major disaster. He said: But above all, it is a disaster, a catastrophe because we know that this war violates a fundamental principle that we have all agreed on for so long, and that is that we do not change borders. through the use of violence.

While calling for respect for international law, Scholz added: Thus, it is important that at the United Nations too, we repeatedly state very clearly our position on this subject. Scholz also noted that India has held the G20 Presidency at a difficult time and expressed confidence that India will fully comply with what needs to be done in this regard.

India has refrained from publicly criticizing the Russian invasion, despite Prime Minister Modi telling Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting last September that today’s era is not the of the war. India has also abstained on almost all Ukraine-related resolutions in UN bodies, including the General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution this week calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its Ukrainian troops.

Prime Minister Modi said security and defense cooperation could become an important pillar of strategic partnership between India and Germany, and there is active cooperation between the two sides to fight terrorism and separatism. The two countries also agree that concerted action is needed to end cross-border terrorism, he said.

He also called for the reform of multilateral institutions so that they reflect contemporary global realities. In this context, he highlighted the work done by India and Germany within the G4 to reform the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi has called on Germany, India’s biggest trading partner in Europe, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Make in India and Self-reliant India initiatives. The Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed by the two parties last December will further deepen the relationship, he said.

Scholz also presented the migration pact as a model agreement for what can be achieved globally, and said: Many of India’s skilled workers and skilled personnel have seized the opportunity. The deal will help Germany meet challenges in key areas such as research and development, IT and software with qualified Indian personnel, he said.

He noted that 1,800 German companies operating in India have created tens of thousands of jobs and said he expects that number to increase massively. Germany also wants to deepen trade relations between the European Union (EU) and India and wants the negotiations on free trade and investment protection agreements to be concluded quickly. I will personally ensure that this does not drag on, he said.

Scholz said the fight against climate change, the central topic for the future of humanity, also figured in his talks with Modi that the two sides should expand their cooperation as part of their green and sustainable development partnership in fields such as solar, electricity, biomass and green hydrogen.