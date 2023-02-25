Trump visits eastern Palestine, but Biden says White House is engaged : NPR





During a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, former President Trump stands in front of a “Trump” branded water palette before delivering remarks at the East Palestine Fire Station on Wednesday. Michael Swensen/Getty Images .

There were two train crashes in eastern Palestine, Ohio.

A major train derailment and subsequent chemical burn that potentially endangered the health of the understandably angry townspeople.

The other: politics. As President Biden made what was obviously a daring trip to Ukraine as Russia’s war on the country neared its first anniversary, Republicans criticized Biden for going there instead of the Eastern Palestine.

Seeing a political opportunity, former President Donald Trump and a group of other conservatives descended on the small town of less than 5,000 people. Trump handed out campaign hats, “Trump” branded water and branded Trump slurs about the Biden administration. Then, under political pressure, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also visited, met with local leaders and offered his own retorts to the former president.

But while political leaders are mired in short-term politics, city residents worry about the long-term effects of the air they breathe and the water they drink.

A former president trying to look like the current one

Trump has accused President Biden of not caring about a community of people Trump says he won’t forget.

“You are not forgotten,” Trump said. “We are with you. We are praying for you. And we will be with you and your fight to help secure the accountability you deserve.”

Eastern Palestine is in a county that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and conservatives have held up the community as an example of the kind of people political parties value.

“The community showed America’s tough, resilient heart,” Trump said, “and that’s what it is, it really is America here. We’re in America.”

There have been pitched battles in recent years, at a time when the country is in the midst of a political realignment that focuses largely on education and geography, on what the “real America” ​​is and who are the “real Americans”.

The more Republicans won over working-class white voters, the more they were brought into the GOP fold of who matters.

And Trump’s trip was as much about highlighting that and putting Biden’s handling of the disaster on the spot as it was a Trumpian political play designed to re-establish himself as a leading figure vying for the nomination. GOP presidential election in 2024.

Trump with the podium and the red hat and the flags wanted to remind people, his constituents, that he’s still the big dog.

The political battle to show up

Under political pressure, Secretary Buttigieg, himself a former Midwest mayor, visited eastern Palestine this week, three weeks after the disaster.

“Leaders are showing up,” Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, told Fox News before the trip, “and he hasn’t been here, and that sends a strong signal to this community that the administration is not doing really don’t care, and that’s the message they’re getting.”

Biden said Friday he had no plans to surrender immediately, but stressed that administration officials were on the ground within “two hours” of the derailment. The White House previously noted that included teams from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who were coordinating with local agencies and first responders and that the president was in communication with the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and neighboring Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

“I’ve spoken with all the majors in Pennsylvania and Ohio, so the idea that we’re not engaged just isn’t there,” Biden said, noting he was “keeping a close eye on it.” .

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who visited eastern Palestine earlier this month, strongly criticized Norfolk Southern, the rail company whose train derailed, for not showing up .

“They need to show up and they need to make amends with this community,” Regan told NPR’s All Things Considered this week. “They caused this mess. They have to clean it up. And they have to prove to us and to the community that they are sincere in all the statements they have made. Not showing up for public meetings is not not a great way to start.”

Asked about a lack of trust in the federal government on the part of the community in the wake of the disaster, Regan cited the importance of being transparent with residents, providing resources and also being there.

“No. 1, we have to keep showing up,” Regan said. “And we have to be in those communities.”

And now ?

While in town, Buttigieg called for tougher rail safety rules, took questions from reporters and responded to Trump, all while trying to stay focused on the substance.

“One thing he can do is voice his support for reversing the deregulation that has happened under his watch,” Buttigieg said of Trump.

It’s true that Trump rolled back a rule put in place during the Obama era that required trains carrying hazardous materials to be equipped with electronically controlled braking systems.

But there is no evidence that would have prevented this particular derailment. Security advocates also said the DOT was slow to respond and could have reinstated the rules when Biden became president, but did not.

While this particular rule wouldn’t have prevented that, other safety measures could have, said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board.

“I can tell you this: it was 100% preventable,” Homendy said at a press conference this week.

But conservatives, who have descended on the city or called Biden from afar for not being there in person yet, have yet to offer many real solutions to prevent these kinds of disasters in the future, like any regulations that they could argue, against which the industry lobbied.

“Enough with politics,” Homendy said. “I don’t understand why this has become so political. It’s a community that is hurting. It’s not about politics. It’s about meeting their needs, their concerns. That’s what it should be.”

