India and Germany enjoy strong ties based on shared democratic values: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India and Germany have strong ties based on shared democratic values ​​and a deep understanding of each other’s interests. Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Modi noted that the two nations have a long history of cultural and economic exchanges. India and Germany have strong ties based on shared democratic values ​​and a deep understanding of each other’s interests. There is also a long history of cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi said. We have a history of trade. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe, he added. Prime Minister Modi said he and German Scholz discussed bilateral, regional and international issues. He pointed out that the growing cooperation between India and Germany is not only beneficial to the two nations but also sends a positive message to the world. People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries in recent years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors thanks to the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. Were encouraged by Germany’s interest in these opportunities, Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi has said that Germany is an important source of investment in India. Besides being our biggest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The close ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values ​​of each other’s interests, he said. He added: “Cooperation in security and defense can become an important pillar of our strategic partnership. Together, we will continue to strive to fully realize our untapped potential in this sector. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other dignitaries also attended the meeting. Notably, Scholz arrived in New Delhi today for a two-day visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House for the bilateral talks. The two leaders shook hands while posing for the cameras. Taking to his official Twitter account, Olaf Scholz said that India and Germany share very good relations and added that he wants to strengthen them. Prime Minister @narendramodi received me warmly in sunny New Delhi. It’s already our fourth meeting. #India and Germany have very good relations and want to strengthen them. This will be the subject of our discussions and, above all, world peace, Scholz tweeted. Prime Minister @Narendra Modi received warmly under the New Delhi sun. It’s already our fourth date. #India and Germany have very good relations and wish to strengthen them. This will be the subject of our talks and, above all, peace in the world. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (@Chancellor) February 25, 2023 During his visit, Scholz will also meet President Draupadi Murmu. He will travel to Bangalore on February 26, the foreign ministry said in an official statement. Scholz’s visit to India is the first independent visit by a German Chancellor since the start of the Intergovernmental Consultation Mechanism (IGC) between the two nations in 2011. With agency contributions. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India News

