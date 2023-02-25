Jokowi’s strong message about food before fasting: essential products for everything!





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has a very strong message for its staff in ministries and institutions (K/L) regarding respect for food ingredients before fasting and Eid. The availability of food for the community before Ramadan is an important issue that Jokowi has to fulfill. National Food Agency (Bapanas) chief Arief Prasetyo Adi said Jokowi had strictly ordered that food availability and prices be maintained as long as people observe the fast until the Christmas celebrations. ‘Eid. In particular, the staple rice, which has recently seen price hikes and shortages. “For rice, according to the president’s directive to enter the Eid fast, all the mandatory items are already available. He was a bit strict on stock availability,” Arief said at the presidential palace complex. , in central Jakarta, on Friday (24/2/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT He further explained that next month the main harvest season will be in Indonesia. According to him, Bulog was ordered to prepare the absorption of rice from farmers to ensure the supply of rice to the government. His party has given support to Bulog through revised regulations, to be specific Commerce Minister’s Regulation 24 of 2020 on Determination of Absorption Price for Harvested Unhusked Dry Rice (GKP). Some of the absorption prices for paddy rice have been increased so that Bulog can absorb rice at market competitive prices from farmers. “So yesterday we adjust a small amount for Bulog to absorb. For example, from Rp. 8,300 to Rp. 9,000, from Rp. 4,200 to Rp. 4,650 for Bulog warehouse. We adjust everything. We are making sure that the farmers don’t lose during the main harvest either,” Arief said. According to him, his party does not want to increase the price absorbed by the GKP of Bulog as high as the expectations of the farmers. This is done to maintain the balance of downstream prices, in this case the price of rice in the community. “So like that, we want to keep prices up and down, both. If the downstream rice is dependent on the GKP, the dry grain crop, then we’re arranging both up and down,” Arief said. . RI wants to import 200,000 tonnes of buffalo and beef. Check the next page. Watch the video “Jokowi’s prediction: 800 million people in the world are at risk of starvation“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.detik.com/berita-ekonomi-bisnis/d-6587867/pesan-keras-jokowi-soal-pangan-jelang-puasa-barang-wajib-ada-semuanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos