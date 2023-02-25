TfL must find 50m to replace Croydon’s oldest trams





Transport for London needs to replace two-thirds of its tram fleet – but still needs to secure the funding to pay for them. All changes: the original trams built by Bombardier have reached the end of the line the original trams built by Bombardier have reached the end of the line The 24 original trams built by Bombardier have been running from Beckenham Junction and New Addington through Croydon, then Mitcham and Wimbledon for almost a quarter of a century and have reached the end of their useful life. The German-built Stadler Variobahn trams, which TfL acquired between 2013 and 2015 to increase its fleet, cost around 2 million each, bringing the total needed to replace older Bomardiers to around 50 million. A town hall report suggests a number of manufacturers have been approached in replacement negotiations. Fleet replacement has been part of TfL’s long-term business plan for at least four years. But the covid pandemic three years ago emptied the coffers of London’s transport authority, and all major capital expenditure is now being carefully scrutinized by the government. The Croydon Tramlink network opened in 2000, the first tram system to operate in the London area for nearly half a century. Before the covid pandemic in 2020, the tram network provided 27.2 million passenger journeys per year. Of the original 24 Bombardier CR4000 trams put into service 23 years ago, two are not in service. This includes 2251, the tram involved in the 2016 Sandilands derailment, when seven passengers died. The latest report on TfL’s investment program ahead of a March 1 meeting says Bombardiers are “experiencing declining reliability and have one of the lowest states of good repair categorizations in our fleets.” Renovation and repair of old trams has been reduced as an option. Changes to the tram network infrastructure – the length and height of platforms, for example, as well as track improvements – may also need to be factored into project costs. Tram enthusiast: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan TfL recently carried out engineering work on a relatively short section of track near Mitcham Junction to improve service reliability. The Therapia Lane service at Wimbledon was closed for 11 days as a result. During Mayor’s Question Time at City Hall this week, Sadiq Khan said he was continuing to lobby the government for financial support for an extension of the network to Sutton and the “cancer center from the Royal Marsden to Belmont. The extension of the network to Crystal Palace, as costed and planned by Ken Livingstone when he was mayor and then promised by Boris Johnson three times, has long been forgotten as an option. Like that: As Loading…

