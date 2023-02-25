German leader seeks Indian backing for Russian isolation





NEW DELHI (AP) Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that Germany wanted India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine.

Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were suffering the negative effects of energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hoped that India would help secure critical supplies. to Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to end through dialogue and diplomacy. “India is ready to contribute to any peace initiative,” he added. He refrained from any open criticism of Russia as Moscow is a major supplier of arms, oil and other economic needs to India. Scholz said Russia’s war on Ukraine “violated the fundamental principle that we all agree on not to change borders through the use of violence.” Scholz, who arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday, also discussed with Modi ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation. He said he supports a free trade agreement between the European Union and India and will personally ensure that it does not drag on. The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, although it is his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021, underscoring Germany’s interest in reaching out to Delhi. There is huge potential for intensifying cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, hydrogen, mobility, pharmaceuticals and the digital economy with India, Scholz said in an interview published by the newspaper on Saturday. The Times of India. After a videoconference with other leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday, Scholz said before leaving Berlin that internationally we are trying to make it clear that Russia is alone in the world with its aggression against Ukraine. . Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s ambassador to India, said he understands why India is buying large amounts of oil from Russia. “It’s something the Indian government decides and as you get it at a very, very low price, you know I can’t blame the Indian government for buying it,” New Delhi TV said. , citing Ackermann. Germany has been pushing to diversify its economic ties as European countries try to disassociate themselves from China, a German official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters. Modi said the trade delegation accompanying Scholz was cementing deals with India in digital technologies, the telecommunications sector and diversification of supply chains. Scholz reiterated that Germany welcomes Indian skilled workers, especially in the information technology and software industries. “We want to benefit from Indian talents employed in Germany in the industrial sector,” he said. India is set to receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy under agreements the two sides signed in May last year. The two-day tour will also take Scholz to India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Jordans reported from Berlin.

