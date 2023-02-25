Jokowi: Semarang-Demak toll road speeds up logistics and becomes a dyke





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Section II of Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II of Sayung-Demak Section, which not only serves to expedite logistics transportation, but also acts as a dyke infrastructure to prevent tidal flooding. I also very much appreciate the Sayung-Demak toll road which has been constructed as it also acts as a dyke, President Jokowi said during the inauguration of Section II of the Semarang-Demak toll road of the Sayung-Demak section in Demak, Central Java on Saturday (2023-2-25). Launch Between, Jokowi said tidal flooding is likely to become more severe in the future. In this way, the embankment on the Sayung-Demak toll road can also prevent tidal floods from overflowing to the mainland. In my opinion, the rob in the future will be further, the level will be higher to enter the land because of the climate change, it can be prevented a little with the function of the toll road as well as the dyke of this road that was built, said Jokowi. Meanwhile, with regard to logistics infrastructure, President Jokowi has requested Governors, Regents and Mayors whose areas are crossed by toll roads to use such infrastructure to increase transport efficiency from industrial areas, agricultural and planting, in order to increase tourist attractiveness at the same time. I just want to remind again that all the toll roads that have been completed in the country, so that the governors, regents and mayors immediately connect, integrate, with the existing production areas in their respective regions, has Jokowi said. In this way, the toll roads that have been constructed will increase the speed and ease of transportation of goods produced in industrial, agricultural and plantation areas. So with this speed efficiency, this daytime power, competitiveness we have, said President Jokowi. Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II of Sayung-Demak Section is 16.01 kilometers long with an investment cost of Rp. 5.9 trillion. (ant/ihz/iss)

