BBC President Donated Tens of Thousands of Pounds to Right-wing Group Funding Critics of BBC – Byline Times

Richard Sharp has pumped money into a group that funds organizations such as the Taxpayers Alliance, Eurosceptics and BBC News-Watch. Was this known at the time of his appointment?

Subscribe to our weekly Behind the headlines email and get a free copy of Signing time posted for you

The BBC chairman has donated tens of thousands of pounds through his personal charity to an organization that funds right-wing organizations in the UK, several of which support the privatization of the BBC.

Richard Sharp, who has donated over 400,000 to the Conservatives, gave the money to the Institute for Policy Research (IPR) think tank, Signing time can reveal.

There is already growing internal opposition from BBC staff and an investigation into Sharp’s alleged role in securing an £800,000 loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he was appointed chairman of the company by Johnson in February 2021.

Sharp has denied any wrongdoing but is cooperating with the BBC investigation.

The IPR does not have a website but is run by several prominent Conservative supporters. Sharps’ donations, through his personal charity the Sharp Foundation, include 20,000 in 2017 and the same amount in 2018.

In 2018, the IPR funded a critical analysis of the BBC’s Brexit coverage, as newly uncovered Charity Commission records reveal.

The IPR has also donated money to an organization, News-Watch, which produces content almost exclusively for the BBC, as well as the Center for Policy Studies and the Taxpayers Alliance, the latter campaigning for tax cuts and railing against government waste. expenses.

It is unclear whether Richard Sharp disclosed these donations to the BBC upon his appointment as chairman. They were not mentioned to parliamentarians when questioned by MPs last month about the Johnson loan scandal.

The House’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee found Sharp’s ‘omissions’ over Johnson’s loan ‘denied MPs the opportunity to fulfill their scrutiny role as they were left without all the facts to pass judgment on his suitability” during his appearance. before the Committee for a pre-nomination hearing in January 2021.

The committee asked Sharp to consider the potential damage to trust in the company.

Richard Sharp declined to comment when approached with several questions from Signing time but he is understood to claim that he donates to a range of organizations in the spirit of heated debate.

In 2018, the year the Sharps Foundation donated to IPR, the think tank donated 30,000 to News-Watch.

News-Watchs coverage is almost exclusively targeted at the BBC, accusing it of bias against Brexit and the Tories. In January 2018, he published ‘The Brussels Broadcasting Corporation’, which was highly critical of the BBC, one of many publications and articles it published that year criticizing the corporation.

In the report, News Watch said it had conducted around 40 separate reports on elements of BBC production, including for the Center for Policy Studies”.

Sharp served on the board of the Center for Policy Studies (CPS), which calls itself Britain’s leading centre-right think tank, a claim Johnson and Rishi Sunak endorsed.

Other articles on the News-Watch site at the time claimed that “the reality is that the BBC has a biased agenda” on climate change, Brexit and other issues. Other reports one published in conjunction with a Tufton Street think tank alleged that the BBC was highly biased and sat to the left of politics.

A ‘study’ of the group claimed that the BBC overrated left-wing think tanks, but the methodology portrayed the liberal capitalist think tank at the Institute for Economic Affairs as left-wing; alongside a climate-skeptical group, the Global Warming Policy Foundation, led by Thatcher’s former chancellor, Lord Lawson.

In 2017 and 2018, the IPR also gave the Taxpayers Alliance nearly 130,000, making it the third largest recipient of IPR funds after the CPS and Open Europe.

The following year, he gave 180,000 to the Taxpayers Alliance, which was his largest grant at 39% of his total donations that year.

Between 2016 and 2019, the Taxpayers Alliance made social media posts including: “Are you OK with the BBC licensing fee being scrapped?” Many of his comments in the media at that time pushed his campaign to remove the levy.

patrick howe

Sharp also gave 42,400 directly to Robert Colville, co-author of the 2019 Conservative Manifesto, chairman of the CPS and editor of the right-wing publication. CapX.

Colville said Signing time: Richard was a member of the CPS Board of Directors at the time and was deeply affected by the death of my wife. The money was put into a trust to support my children as they grew up and to help me not have to worry so much about education and living expenses as a widower. It was an incredibly kind gesture on his part and I will always be extraordinarily grateful to him for it.

He added that his work on the Conservative Manifesto was purely voluntary and that he had taken leave from the CPS to do so. I was only brought in late in the process, during the campaign itself,” he added. “So I didn’t get any money to do it or any something for something payments via an indirect channel.

The CPS has published several reports criticizing the BBC’s so-called bias against Brexiters and the right.

In the same period, CapX published articles calling for abolition of the license fee, one of them being entitled “the license fee model worked in 1946, but is now obsolete and should be revised”. Several articles also hit the BBC’s coverage of Russia.

Signing time columnist Peter York co-author of The war against the BBC with Professor Patrick Barwise mapped many organizations undermining the BBC, including News-Watch.

I hadn’t realized that Mr Sharp was so involved in organizations that were clearly hostile to the BBC,’ he said. “Did the various organizations involved in reviewing his nomination know all of this or is this the first time anyone has seen it? Did the BBC board and senior management know all this? Not that they could have done anything about it.

He added: Issues relating to the appointment of Richard Sharps are beyond the control of the BBC. They don’t name it, they don’t have a say. The government is doing it: it imposed itself on the BBC.

The BBC did not respond to Signing time request for comment.

Sharp is facing two investigations into allegations he helped Boris Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000. Industry figures such as Jonathan Dimbleby and Baroness Patience Wheatcroft have called on him to quit, while that Labor and the Scottish National Party described his position as increasingly untenable.

Dan Evans

A Labor source said Signing time: These reports raise further questions about the amount of relevant information Richard Sharp leaked to Parliament and the BBC prior to his appointment as BBC Chairman.

The select committee has already ruled that Sharp made significant errors of judgment in failing to disclose its role in facilitating a loan to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Tory cronyism drags down the BBC when we should be promoting it as the cornerstone of our creative economy.

Members of the National Union of Journalists working for the BBC believe Sharp should quit immediately, according to a snap poll of just over 1,000 respondents last week.

Paul Siegert, NUJ’s national broadcast organizer, said Signing time The results are another reason why our members say they no longer have faith in Richard Sharp to remain chairman of the BBC.

“Impartiality is so important to everyone who works at the BBC and Richard Sharp cannot say he is impartial,” he added. “The longer he remains in office and the more stories like this come to light, the more he damages the reputation of the BBC.

Got a story for Byline Times? Contact [email protected] in trust

OUR JOURNALISM DEPENDS ON YOU

Signing time is funded by its subscribers. Receive our monthly print edition and help support independent, fearless journalism.